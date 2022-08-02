It’s that time of year — when open house is right around the corner and your local supermarkets start putting out the supply lists. A new school year is almost here, and for many families, shopping for back to school supplies is one of their favorite things to do together as summer ends. And if you’re too busy this year or your kid’s just not that into it, there’s always online shopping.

There’s something so special about letting your kid pick out their new backpack and lunchbox and watching them fill it with blank notebooks, fresh pens, and a shiny ruler in their favorite color. You can imagine all the new words they’ll learn to spell and problems they’ll learn to solve, the book reports they’ll write and volcano dioramas you’ll stay up late building together.

You don’t have to shop in stores to feel the back to school magic — browsing online together can be just as fun as perusing the aisles (even more so with the unlimited options available). Read on to see what Amazon has to offer.

1. Backpacks

Is choosing a new backpack the part of back to school supplies shopping that gets your kid most excited? It’s so fun for them to pick a color, character, or design that shows off their personality, and decide how to organize all their brand new supplies inside. As a parent, you want one that will hold up the entire school year without breaking or getting too grungy; the reviews on these two are proof they can handle anything.

2. Lunchboxes

Bento-style lunchboxes are definitely having a moment, and the Bentgo brand’s has more than 35,000 reviews from parents whose kids love it. If you’re looking for a traditional lunchbox that’s a better fit for larger items, like sandwiches and a water bottle, the FlowFly is perfect. Bonus points: it can clip on to any backpack.

3. Binders

Does your child need one big binder to organize all their notes? A zip-up binder with pockets and an accordion organizer built in can help them keep science separate from spelling. For kids who need multiple binders, ordering a four-pack is the most budget-friendly option. Maybe you and your kid can decorate them together before school starts.

4. Pencil cases

What good are all those new pens and pencils if they’re always getting lost? A simple zip pouch pencil case can keep them contained and easy to find. If your child has lots of writing supplies, a larger pencil case with interior pockets may be in order (the EASTHILL case has almost 30,000 Amazon reviews, so it must be doing something right).

5. Folders

Students of all ages need folders. Whether they’ll use them all year long to keep their subjects separated or to turn in book reports, you’re just going to need to have them on hand. A 12-pack in rainbow colors from Amazon is perfect for this. If your child’s really into organization, the SKYDUE accordion folders and labels might be their new favorite school supply.

6. Rulers

You may think all rulers are created equal, but for grade schoolers prone to dropping items or shoving them into their backpacks, a shatterproof ruler is more likely to survive the year. Westcott’s can take the elementary school damage, or you could opt for a set of six and let your child choose their favorite color.

7. Notebooks

Notebooks are another fun back to school supply for kids to pick out, but when shopping in stores, there aren’t always fun colors to choose from. The Mintra Office pastel set is so cute, and your child will definitely be able to tell their notebook apart from their classmates’. If your kid isn’t too picky about their stationery, the set of six from Oxford gets the job done for less.

8. Pens

Gotta have ‘em. A big box of BICs will never do you wrong, and they won’t tempt kids to take them apart and play with the springs like clicking pens do. For those who don’t disassemble their writing utensils, the BUNMO Ocean Clickers are a really cute collection of kids’ pens (with refills included, so they’ll last a long time).

9. Pencils

No. 2 pencils are required by most schools, so while they’re pretty boring, they are essential. Ticonderoga’s 36-count box guarantees your child will always have a pencil (and a spare to loan to the kid sitting next to them). But if it’s not a big test day, fruit-scented Smencils are a fun option. If their homework can smell like mangoes, why shouldn’t it?

10. Highlighters

Highlighters are one of the more fun school supplies for kids — the pens are black, the pencils are lead. Where’s the neon pink? The 12-pack from Amazon basics ensures your kid will have backups for every color. If your little one prefers pastels, the Alohaster six-pack is a super cute option (and might give their teacher highlighter envy).

Shopping for back to school supplies is often just as much fun for parents as it is for kids — it just feels like a fresh start. Now that you know where to find the best of the best, it’ll be easy and enjoyable.