Halloween is very “go big or go home” for a lot of families. It seems like you either fit into the “stick up some bats and light a pumpkin” vibes or you’re customizing an entire fake graveyard in August to prep for the big night. But Halloween decorations can make a huge statement, especially if you’re willing to invest in one really great piece like the brand new Beetlejuice inflatable from Party City.

As the man himself says, “It’s showtime.”

If you’ve got a hang-up on inflatable decorations, let it go. Because this Beetlejuice decoration — which isn’t fully available, but you can sign up to be the first to hear about it — is incredible. Featuring the Ghost with the Most in his carnival transformation from the 1988 film, he stands at 12 feet and is 10.5 feet wide and 4.5 feet deep when fully assembled. He comes with four ropes and eight plastic stakes to keep him sturdy, and with a built-in fan for inflation, you don’t have to worry about keeping him from puddling down to the ground. Even better — his carousel hat rotates 360 degrees and he’s full of LED lights so he looks super impressive and spooky all day and night.

Party City

Beetlejuice is pretty much always an icon, but on Halloween, you really can’t go wrong with a giant version of himself in the middle of your yard. Whether you’re already plotting to see Beetlejuice 2 or just a fan of the bio-exorcist, this decoration is the ultimate Halloween play. Maybe you’re not the pumpkins-on-the-porch family or the I-recreated-an-entire-horror-movie-set-in-my-yard family — maybe you’re just the house with the enormous Beetlejuice.