Pastel Halloween Decor Is So Trendy This Year — Here Are 8 Cute Options

Times are scary enough as it is, and this spooky season you may be looking to soften your Halloween decorations a bit. This year, pastel Halloween decor is having a major moment; in fact, there’s been a 41% increase in searches on Etsy for earth tone pastel items in the last three months (when compared with the same time last year), and a staggering 123% increase in Etsy searches for pink Halloween items. It’s safe to say that dusky pink, mint green, soft blues, and muted neutrals will be on display this year, and these unexpected pops of color look chic and modern on your mantel, porch, or Halloween table.

Last week I came home from the grocery store with a white pumpkin and another one that was pale blue-gray— my husband said they were the “trendiest Yuppie pumpkins” he’s ever seen. I mean, fair; they may be popular, but I stand by the fact the pastel Halloween decor is a trend worth getting in on.

From muted skull candles, to balloon garlands, cute confetti, and spooky but sweet spiders with a fun surprise inside, these pastel Halloween decorations may look fit for spring time, but look closer and you’ll see the spooky autumn vibes.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Pastel Foam Pumpkins Bullseye's Playground™ 10-Count Small Foam Pumpkins Target $10 see on target These pastel foam pumpkin from Target look pretty on a Halloween-themed mantel or tablescape. They’re incredibly lightweight and cost just a dollar each, so you can stock up. I actually have a few of these that I found while perusing Target’s dollar section, and the color is both richer and more pastel in person. These could also be a good jumping off point if you feel like doing a DIY project and bedazzling the pumpkins or stringing them into a garland. Best of all, because there’s nothing spooky about them, they’ll take you seamlessly from Halloween into Thanksgiving decor.

2 Pastel Skull Candle Pastel Skull Candle The Apollo Box $50.69 see on the apollo box Sculptural candles are all the rage, and these funky pastel skull candles are perfect for spooky season and beyond. They’re incredibly detailed and life-like (er, dead-like) and they’re hand-poured with 100% soy wax with natural dye. These may be too cool to light, though if you choose to do so, it’ll have a burn time of 10-12 hours, and the melty drips will lend a cool edge. It’s an eerie juxtaposition to see a creepy image in such a sweet color, but if these candles are giving you sticker shock (understandable) Amazon has similar (albeit not nearly as detailed) skull candles for just over $10.

3 Pastel Halloween Balloon Garland Girlygifts07 Pastel Halloween Balloon Garland Etsy $20 see on etsy Balloons are a great way to add a festive touch to any Halloween party without worrying about where you’re going to store all that new decor come Nov. 1. This pastel balloon garland from Etsy includes an iridescent ghost, skull balloons, clear balloons with bats, plus plenty of solid pastels. The price shown is for a 4-foot garland, but the sizing goes all the way up to 12-feet, and you have the option to add a balloon pump for a few extra dollars. One reviewer said, “Big balloons and small balloon came separately which was so amazing of the owner, just made it that much easier. Didn’t use a pump but so easy to fill up without, also, the balloons are so thick! None popped and I was pretty rough with them and so was my toddler.”

4 Pastel Halloween Party Hats Pastel Halloween Mini Witch Hats Meri Meri $18 see on meri meri No Halloween party is complete without witches hats, especially when they come in these sweet pastel colors. The set includes eight hats, two of each color: orange, blush pink, light blue, and a green. Each pointy hat is finished with eco-friendly glitter stars and a shimmery rim around the brim. Your little ghouls and goblins will be delighted by this fun headwear, and each has an elastic strap so it won’t slide mid-party. For a full pastel party, Meri Meri also has cute crepe streamers in soft colors and blush pink star pattern party cups.

5 Hey Boo Pastel Halloween Sign JustRiceParty HEY BOO Felt Halloween Decor Etsy $17.75 see on etsy Invite trick-or-treaters or party-goers into your house with this cute pastel pink Halloween banner. The letters are 4 inches tall, so it really pops against the wall, and the banner itself is approximately 35 inches long. The felt gives the letters and the ghosts a bit of fuzzy texture that seems cozy and inviting, plus you can move the letters on the twine so it best fits your space. One reviewer said, “This banner is so cute! Shipped so fast! It’s going to be a fun addition to our Halloween book shelves! Will definitely be shopping with this shop again!”

6 A Floral Halloween Wreath Peony Pumpkin Wreath GradinRoad $63.97 $129 see on gradinroad Who says wreaths are just for the winter holidays? This gorgeous pastel wreath uses fall touches like pastel pumpkins blended with faux florals (so you can use it year after year). The pink peonies and sage green eucalyptus add a lovely touch of pastel, while the orange berry clusters and green ferns add dimension and texture. Just note this is only recommended for indoor use; you could put it up over a mantel or on an interior door to bring tons of romantic fall vibes into your space. One reviewer said they actually cut off the peonies and the wreath still looked beautiful.

7 Pastel Halloween Confetti ConfettiBashStudio Pastel Halloween Confetti Etsy $12 see on etsy Confetti is an easy way to add a festive touch to Halloween (just make sure you’re ready to fire up the vacuum after the holiday). This pastel confetti comes in cute spooky shapes like stars, bats, ghosts, skulls and sparkly crescent moons. You could put it in balloons and have it rain when they pop, or add a small handful into a card if you’re sending out Halloween greetings. It’s made of cardstock and plastic and each order contains at least 100 pieces (which isn’t a ton, but is helpful when clean-up time rolls around). One reviewer said that the confetti was “super cute and great quality.”