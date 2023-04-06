Cheers & Bunny Ears
Hop, hop, clink.
LI Cook/Shutterstock
Are you hosting Easter this year? Whether you’re doing a big breakfast, bougie brunch, or late lunch, a signature drink will make the occasion seem even more special. That’s where Peeps cocktails come in: they’re on-theme, adorable, and seriously delicious.
This recipe from @geijerspirits will pair perfectly with a classic yellow Peep. Shake together 2 oz. California Aqua Vitae, 1 oz. lemon juice, a half-ounce each of sage simple syrup and heavy cream, one egg white, and a dash of orange water. Pour over ice and top with seltzer.