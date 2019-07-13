Your Little One Will Love Starring In These Personalized Children's Books

Personalization makes everything more fun, especially for kids. Companies like Build-A-Bear are so popular because they let kids feel like they're part of their toys, increasing their engagement. An individual touch can make everything from sweatshirts to stuffed animals better, and these personalized children's books are no exception.

Although they've existed in some fashion for years, the magic of the internet has made personalized books more accessible than ever, as you're able to specialize more aspects of a story than ever. You can make books that feature your kiddo's name, photo, and even pictures of their friends and family, plus a special dedication for readers. Personalized books can double as keepsakes as well as stories too, as your child will be able to look back at it when they're older to find out more about what they were like at a certain age. Think of them as a cross between baby and picture books, combining the best elements of both.

There are hundreds of different personalized books out there, but read on for 16 of the best ones available right now. Some work well as birthday or holiday gifts, and others would be great year round. Either way, story time just got way more fun.

1 Personalized Dinosaur Children’s Book "On A Journey Among Dinosaurs" Playstories $39.90 see on playstories If your kid is a fan of dinosaurs (and most kids seem to be), send them on this Jurassic journey. When a dinosaur egg gets separated from its family, it’s up to your child to learn the ways of the dinos and make sure the egg gets home safe. It’s a prehistoric adventure that’ll teach your kid a thing or two about the extinct animals, too.

2 Personalized Time Capsule Children’s Book "All About Me at My Age Personalized Time Capsule Book" i See Me $39.99 SEE ON i SEE ME I love this book as a birthday gift, as you can capture exactly what your child is like at a certain age. You can personalize it with your kiddo's age (between 2 and 8) and photo on the cover, and the book comes with blanks when it's delivered so you can fill it out together. From answering questions to drawing photos, this book doubles as a book and an activity, giving them a lasting play option.

3 Personalized Children’s Book About Growing Up "When (Insert Name) Grows Up" Hooray Heroes $49 SEE ON HOORAY HEROES This forward-thinking book focuses on everything your little one could be someday. The text dreams of your child's future, listing jobs they could have like poet or police officer. You get to personalize the book with your child's name, an illustration to their likeness, and a special dedication at the beginning of the book. Plus, the text comes in multiple versions, with Mommy and Daddy versions so the gift can be even more special. Check out all of the options on the Hooray Heroes site.

4 Personalized Children’s Book About Identity "The Little Boy or Girl Who Lost Their Name" Wonderbly $34.99 SEE ON WONDERBLY This fun story will make your kid feel like the star of the show, as it's literally all about them. You'll receive a custom story about your little one trying to "find" their name after they lose it, and it changes depending on your child's name so families with multiple kids won't feel jipped. It's a great choice for kids just learning to spell, and the text boasts being the US's bestselling picture book in 2018.

5 Personalized Children’s Bedtime Book "Goodnight Little Me" i See Me! $35 SEE ON i SEE ME Bedtime stories just got even more fun with this book from i See Me. The story is described as a "lyrical lullaby" on the company's website, designed to help your child relax and prepare for sleep. It can serve as a great bedtime ritual, as kiddos will get used to seeing the book version of themselves fall asleep before they actually do. And the illustrations are gorgeous.

6 Personalized Children’s Book About Life "The Wondrous Road Ahead" Wonderbly $30 SEE ON WONDERBLY This book will tell the story of your child on a personal journey, and you can make it true to them by picking three characteristics you think they need most as they journey through life. You can choose between kindness, bravery, curiosity, determination, respect, and honesty to ensure you're teaching them the lessons you think matter most, and seeing their name alongside those values will really hit home. And the gorgeous illustrations make it extra touching.

7 Personalized Children’s Book About Friendship "We Go Together Like…" i See Me $39.99 SEE ON i SEE ME Siblings or besties will love this sweet story about the bond between them. You can personalize the book with your fave dynamic duo, and they'll enjoy 24 pages of celebration about the two of them. You and your kiddo could make it together for their best friend, or you can give it to your little ones as a joint gift.

8 Personalized Children’s Book About Finding Friends "The Little Girl or Boy Who Found Their Friends" Wonderbly $30 SEE ON WONDERBLY A sequel to Lost My Name, this book has all the fun of the first story in the series, plus fun fictional characters your child will come to think of as friends. It's up to them to find them as they flip the pages, and the thrill of seeing themselves in print won't get old. Add a special dedication at the beginning to make it extra special.

9 Personalized Children’s Book About Love "Who Loves Me?" i See Me! $30 SEE ON i SEE ME! This book would be a great baby shower or first birthday gift, as it's all about who loves the little reader. When personalizing the book, you get to list the names of friends and family members who love the child, and you'll get a book that explains just how much each person cares about the recipient. It's full of thoughtful rhymes and a sweet message that's sure to make your kiddo feel the love from everyone featured.

10 Personalized Search & Find Book "Where Are You...?" Wonderbly $34.99 SEE ON WONDERBLY Think of this book as Where's Waldo?, but your kid is the one hiding. The story contains 6 alternate universes with 6 different versions of them they have to find, plus other adventures just for fun. It'll keep them entertained for hours.

11 Personalized Children’s Book About Activism "I Can Change The World" i See Me! $30 SEE ON i SEE ME! If you're looking to inspire your little one, this personalized book is a great option, as it's all about the ways your kid can make a difference, even when they're still young. The book will feature their name throughout and a photo of them at the beginning of the text.

12 Personalized Children’s Book About Christmas "The Elf Who Saved Christmas" Wonderbly $34.99 SEE ON WONDERBLY You'll want to work this book into your Christmas Eve story time routine, as it adds a personal perspective to the night before Christmas anticipation. It tells the story of a crisis at the North Pole that one special elf (your kiddo) has to fix, bringing them into the holiday magic. Snag it now so you'll be ready come the holidays.

No matter what their interests, kids love seeing themselves in print, and a personalized book is sure to have a special place on your bookshelf for years to come.