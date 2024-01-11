Posh Peanut’s buttery soft clothing is loved for its comfort level and also all of the bright, fun patterns and collabs the brand does. And this year’s Posh Peanut x Disney Valentine’s Day collection might be one of my personal favorites.

Featuring the OG #couplegoals of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, the Posh Peanut x Disney Valentine’s Day collection includes everything from dresses and jammies to tees and leggings. I love that the images of Mickey and Minnie are like old school and vintage Disney, and there’s also a lot of blue mixed into the collection if you’re over all the pink and red for the holiday. The other thing I love about this line is all of the accessories, like scrunchies, headwraps, and even ruffled knee-high socks (in pink, black, and white). But my absolute favorite thing is that all of these Posh Peanut Disney Valentine’s Day looks could totally be worn after Feb. 14. So if you have a Disney trip coming up soon or you just have kids who love Mickey and Minnie Mouse, these items will have a happy spot in your home regardless of the holiday.

These twirl dresses and tees come in sizes 2T up to 10Y-12Y, which is phenomenal for mothers like me with three daughters ranging in age from 20 months to 9 years old. (Thank you, Posh Peanut. Forever.)

The Posh Peanut Disney x Valentine’s Day collection won’t last long, so be sure to grab your favorite jumpsuits and twirly dresses while you can. The prints are so bright and fun, and with that soft, bamboo fabric, you know it’s going to be a cozy win.