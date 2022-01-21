These Honest Postpartum Quotes Are So Relatable

No matter how prepared you think you are, those first weeks and months following the birth of a baby are unlike anything else. The fourth trimester is a whirlwind of changes, and when you’re in the thick of it it’s helpful to have a little sense of camaraderie — even if it’s just in the form of postpartum quotes from other parents who’ve been there. If nothing else, simply reading a few funny postpartum quotes might at least help you crack a smile and maybe even find some humor in your situation. So, whether you’re looking for comfort or you just need something to keep you occupied during a feeding or pumping session, here are some very relatable postpartum quotes.

Quotes About Postpartum Bodies

“When I look at my new stretch marks and the changes that my body went through, it reminds me that, as women, we’re all superheroes. I’m always reminded that our bodies were built to do this. It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to give birth, but I didn’t realize it until afterward.” — Ashley Graham

“Every mark on me now, every shape that has changed since I had kids, that’s evidence of the fact that I am a superhero.” — Kristen Bell

“I remember right after the twins were born having that weird jiggly belly – and kind of loving that, too. Because I earned that jiggly belly.” — Jennifer Lopez

“My body has given me the greatest gift of my life.” — Hilary Duff

“I think a woman's body after having a baby is pretty amazing… you just did the most incredible miracle that life has to offer. I mean, you gave birth to a human being! So I would really like to see that celebrated.” — Blake Lively

“Right now, after giving birth, I really understand the power of my body. I just feel my body means something completely different. I feel a lot more confident about it.” — Beyoncé

“Even though it will never be flat again, my stomach’s still my favorite because it reminds me of my greatest achievement: my babies.” — Isla Fisher

“So here I am 4 days postpartum looking like I’m still pregnant but feeling like a supermodel/ warrior.” — Desiree Siegfried

Postpartum Sleep Deprivation Quotes

“Sleep at this point is just a concept. Something I’m looking forward to investigating in the future.” — Amy Poehler

“I'm sleep-deprived and tired and busy, but it's so perfect.” — Heidi Pratt

“I wanna sleep. I wanna eat. I wanna take a shower. I mean, before she wakes up, and we gotta do this all over again.” — Rachel, Friends

“I'm a walking zombie and I think I'm going to be like that for a while.” — Tiffani Thiessen

Quotes About Postpartum Life Changes

“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge — even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not. Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight.” — Kate Middleton

I had set the bar pretty high for it to be really bad and I was actually pleasantly surprised. It was definitely hard but I expected just to be a zombie and I wasn't, so I think I just had that new mommy high, and so it just felt great.” — Kristin Cavallari

“In the age of social media, when you can edit your life in beautiful pictures, it’s important to remind moms that all of us are wearing yogurt and all of our hands smell like urine.” — Kristen Bell

“You’ll learn to lower your expectations about what you can accomplish in a day. Some days, it will be all you can do to keep a baby safe, warm, and fed, and that will be enough” — Unknown

“No one talks about the low moments — the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I've broken down I don't know how many times. Or I'll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, 'Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby?’” — Serena Williams

“Newborn life is hard. It’s not all Instagram filters of perfection that people put out there. F that. That’s so misleading for new moms. I haven’t been online or posting much because my hands are full - literally. Huds is definitely a tough baby.' — Christina Haack

Quotes About Postpartum Healing

“My vagina was ripped to my a**hole giving birth to Luna. They had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before [stitching] me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months.” — Chrissy Teigen

“First of all, you haven’t seen your vagina in months, even though it’s all her fault you’re in this situation. Now that you can finally confirm that she is, in fact, still there, she isn’t the gal that you remember, and would rather you back off and give her some space (and an ice diaper) for the time being, thank you very much.” — Olivia Wilde

“I don’t know, but once the doctor gave us the OK [to have sex], we were like excited to try it, but it was very painful. It felt like a metal pole is literally ramming you in the crotch.” — Kourtney Kardashian

“I am so tired! I have slept 90 minutes in three days. The lining of my uterus is coming out in clumps. I have hemorrhoids so big that my doctor looked at my [bleep] and said ‘Whoa!’. Have you ever had a doctor look at your [bleep] and say that?” — Amy, Superstore

"No one told me I would be coming home in diapers too." — Chrissy Teigen

“I have all the things including but not limited to the classics. Loose skin belly, impossibly sore nipples, unidentified groin pain, weird sores from those huge pads and clumps of hair turning my shower into a flood hazard. BUT WHATEVER.” — Laura Perlongo

“Finally wearing real clothes but still in a diaper. Healing from birth is no joke. … So proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world.” — Witney Carson

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too. After all these years in fashion, I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes, even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough.” — Ashley Graham

Postpartum Quotes On Breastfeeding

“I just think it’s so funny. Sometimes I’m Googling how to do it better. I’m like, ‘Is it working? Is it taking? I don’t think I’m feeling enough pain!’ You just get so confused about how it’s supposed to feel, and as hard as anyone said it was, I feel like it somehow managed to be harder.” — Chrissy Teigen

“After we got home from the hospital, I didn’t shower for a week, and then John [Krasinski] and I were like, ‘Let’s go out for dinner.’ I could last only about an hour because my boobs were exploding. When the milk first comes in, it’s like a tsunami. But we went, just to prove to ourselves that we could feel normal for a second.” — Emily Blunt

“Giving birth ain’t nothing compared to breastfeeding! Breastfeeding is brutal, it is chronic physical torture... Breastfeeding is this savage ritual that just reminds you that your body is a cafeteria now! It doesn't belong to you no more." — Ali Wong

“I was ready to quit [breastfeeding] about five days in because it was a searing pain and I couldn't get a good latch” — Amanda Seyfried

“Been [breastfeeding] in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?” — Ilana glazer

The postpartum period is certainly an adjustment, but it’s a lot easier to get through when you know you’re not alone (and especially when you’re able to laugh about it, too).