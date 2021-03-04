Easter

Shutterstock

These Premade Easter Baskets Make The Easter Bunny's Job Very Easy

Make your Easter prep an absolute breeze this year.

by Ashley Jones

This Easter, on top of stuffing eggs with candy, hiding those eggs, planning (and probably preparing) a holiday feast, you've also got to figure out exactly what to put in everyone's Easter basket, right? Nope. You absolutely do not. You can buy premade Easter baskets for every member of your family and it is 100% OK.

When it comes to making the most of a family holiday celebration, sometimes it's necessary to lean into simplicity where you can. Luckily, there are a plethora of premade basket options for every age filled with exactly the type of treats and trinkets your kids expect to see on Easter morning. Instead of shopping for individual items, knock out your Easter prep in one fell swoop with these premade Easter baskets.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Premade Easter Baskets For Babies & Toddlers

Babies (and most toddlers) are blissfully unaware that Easter is a candy-forward holiday, so it's easy to get away with gifting them baskets full of non-edible treats. Stuffed animals, simple toys, and even clothes are still exciting to receive even as a toddler, so take full advantage of that with these premade Easter baskets for babies and toddlers.

My First Easter Basket Stuffed Plush
GUND
Filled Easter Basket For Toddler
Blue Fox Gift Box
My First Easter Baby Easter Basket
KKC
My First Easter Personalized Plush Mini Easter Basket with Plush Eggs
Personalization Mall

Premade Easter Baskets For Preschoolers

It will feel almost like Christmas morning for your preschooler when they wake up to a character-themed Easter basket filled with toys, games, and candy. Whether they currently love all things Minnie Mouse or can't stop watching Paw Patrol, there's a pre-filled character basket out there that they're going to absolutely love. You also can't go wrong with Easter classics like bunnies and spring chicks for preschoolers.

Paw Patrol Chase Easter Basket
Keeping Kids Creative
Minnie Mouse Filled Easter Basket
KKC
Personalized Create Your Own Easter Basket - Blue Bunny Design
Let's Make Memories
Furry Friends Easter Baskets
Personal Creations

Premade Easter Baskets For Ages 5 - 8

Baskets filled with classic toys like jump ropes, coloring books, and bubbles are perfect for keeping this age group happy and occupied. A basket filled with retro games or rainbow-themed toys can also be a fun way to shake up your Easter basket gift-giving.

Personalized Pre-Filled Easter Baskets
MMGs Studio
Springtime Outdoor Treats Easter Candy Variety Pack Gift Basket
Alder Creek
Retro-rama Kid's Gift Basket
Beyond Bookmarks
Rainbow Easter Basket
Mine Ware

Pre-Made Easter Baskets For Ages 9 - 12

By the time your kids are in upper elementary school, what they really, really want in their Easter basket is candy — lots and lots of candy. Pre-filled baskets with plenty of sugary sweets are sure to win them over. You can also lean into your big kid's interests with a sports or unicorn-themed bucket filled with various treats.

Easter Delights Easter Gift Basket
The Basketry Boutique
Pre-Filled & Personalized Sports Baskets
Parkers Parties
Unicorn Gift Box
Kreations By Kaylanleo
NERF Easter Pre-Filled Basket
NERF

Premade Easter Baskets For Tweens

Depending on what your tween is into, they may enjoy a gaming-themed basket, or an Easter basket filled with art supplies and pampering facial masks. But with some tweens, it makes sense to think outside of the basket and gift them a towering stack of snacks and candy. When all else fails though, you can't go wrong with a basket of Easter-themed iced cookies.

Easter Gift Tower
Gourmet Gift Baskets
Teen Gamer Gift Basket
Kreations By Kaylanleo
Teen Girl's Easter Gift Basket
Beyond Bookmarks
Rainbow Buttercream Gift Basket
Cheryl's Cookies

Premade Easter Baskets For Parents

Whether you're looking for a premade Easter basket for mom or dad, a bucket or box filled with snacks and beverages are never a bad idea. Sometimes, all moms want is for someone to splurge on a huge basket of sweets they can have all to themselves so that they can hide in the closet eating something other than leftover Valentine's Day chocolates. You can also make sure mom feels relaxed and pampered — even if that means gifting a pre-filled basket (or box) to yourself.

Deluxe Easter Gift Basket
Harry & David
Deluxe Coffee Lover Gift Box
Blue Fox Gift Box
Relaxation Gift Basket
Lizush
Easter Basket For Men
Gourmet Gift Baskets