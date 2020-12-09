When you’re rushing around trying to pick up every present possible before the holidays, you might forget about the meal you’re going to serve on the big day, too. Unfortunately, if you mistakenly assumed that you had that cream of chicken soup, you might need to run out to the supermarket to score some last-minute ingredients on the big day. That’s when you need to know Publix’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours so that your holiday dinner is delish — and that you never run out of nuggs for your kiddo who probably won’t eat it.

If you need to pick up some heat-and-serve apps for your Christmas Eve dinner, you’ll have to hit the store quickly. Publix will be open on Christmas Eve, but the store hours will be shortened. “Although the hours haven’t been set in stone yet, most likely stores will have similar hours to last year,” a Publix company spokesperson told Romper on the phone. “If that’s the case, Publix will close at 6:00 or 7:00 p.m.”

Christmas morning definitely isn’t the time you want to find out that you forgot to get extra formula for your baby. And if Publix is your store, you might need to shop elsewhere, because it’s closed on Christmas Day. In fact, December 25 is only one of two days of the year that Publix is closed. “Publix closes only two times a year — Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.” the spokesperson said.

Publix, a popular supermarket chain in the southeast region of the U.S., has stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Caroline, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. Although Publix offers delivery, Christmas Eve might affect the service, so it’s a good idea to call ahead to see if you can get your ham delivered on time for the holiday. Curbside pickup is also an option if your toddler fell asleep in their car seat and you don’t want to run the risk of waking them up while running your errands.

So if you’re looking for a turkey, a party platter, or just some subs for a quick holiday lunch, Publix can help feed your fam for the holidays. That way, you’ll be able to celebrate safely at home, and easily make a meal that’s as memorable as those kooky socks from Aunt Clara.