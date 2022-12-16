Publix is the go-to grocery store for millions of shoppers year-round, but especially during the holiday season. The stores offer fully premade meals for various holidays, including Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving, as well as just being a full-service grocery store where you can get the ingredients for whatever food items are special to your family on Christmas, be that ingredients for pie or just a healthy amount of brandy to add to the egg nog. But what are Publix hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2022? Whether you know yourself to be a last-minute shopper or just want to be prepared for the possibility that you might need to make a quick run out on the 24th and 25th, you want to know what restaurants and stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If you’re near a Publix, can you count on them to have open doors?

Is Publix open on Christmas Eve 2022?

What are Publix 2022 Christmas Eve hours? Well, you’re in luck on Christmas Eve, as long as you’re not looking to make a run later in the evening. Publix stores will be open until 7 pm on Christmas Eve. Usually the stores are open until 9 pm, depending on locations, so you’ll want to be aware that, if you’re doing a grocery run on Christmas Eve, you’e got to get it done earlier in the day. Sadly, you probably can’t wait until after your kids are in bed to do your Christmas Eve shopping in peace this year.

Is Publix open on Christmas Day 2022?

You’re out of luck if you want to shop at Publix on Christmas Day. Publix 2022 Christmas hours, like every other year, are clear: They’re closed on Christmas Day. The store has stated publicly that they’ll be closed on Christmas Day to allow their store staff to spend time with their families, a practice they’ve maintained since their founding. While that’s not great news for prospective shoppers, it’s good news for the employees who definitely have faced super busy weeks leading up to Christmas.

The store will swing its doors wide open again on December 26, so basically you have to live a little more than 24 hours without Publix over Christmas.