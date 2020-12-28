Plan Your Publix Trip Around These New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Hours

Whether you're shopping for a New Year's Eve party or you just want to load up on tasty treats for the New Year, you might find yourself surfing the aisles of a supermarket come December 31. And if Publix is your pick when it comes to grocery shopping, you’ll need to know if you’ll be facing long lines — or a closed supermarket. So that’s why you might want to know Publix’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day store hours — just in case you need more crab dip.

New Year’s Eve falls on a Thursday this year, and woot, Publix will be open, according to the store’s site. Just don’t cut it too close to midnight, though, because on December 31, Publix will close promptly at 7:00 p.m. Depending on where you live, some stores typically close at 9:00 p.m., so the southern supermarket chain is definitely holding its holiday hours.

Now if you need something on New Year’s Day (aspirin, anyone?), your pounding head will be happy to know that Publix is also open on New Year’s Day. According to the company’s website, stores in Broward, Dade, Indian River, Martin, Monroe, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie will be open bright and early at 7:00 a.m. (while all other stores will welcome shoppers into 2021 at their regular hours). It’s best to call ahead to find out what time doors will open.

But here’s the catch: don’t wait until the New Year to pick up that prescription for your medication. Although Publix supermarkets are open on New Year’s Day, the pharmacies are not, so you’ll need to grab it either the day before or on January 2.

So, what will you be shopping for come New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day? Maybe you want to stock your fridge up on healthy food options to go along with your New Year’s goals of overall health and wellness. Or maybe you want a super simple lunch (like subs) for New Year’s Day. You can build them online (yum) and then pick them up in-store. You can choose anything from the Publix Homestyle Beef Meatball Sub (starting at $5.49), to the kid-friendly Publix Chicken Tender Sub (starting at $6.09). They also have tons of apps (both hot and cold), like the Boar’s Head Turkey Slider Trio ($47.99), or the cheesy goodness of the Boar’s Head Cheese Taster Platter ($34.99).

Thankfully, Publix is open to the public on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Just call your store ahead of time to ensure that you have the correct store hours. That way, you can ring in the New Year right, with plenty of food — and a little wine wouldn’t hurt, either.