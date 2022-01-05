Obviously, having a baby is an exciting time for everyone — the parents-to-be, the new grandparents, extended family and friends. There’s just a lot to be celebrated and lots of excitement to be had, from the baby announcement to the day the baby is actually born. People the world over have shared quotes about babies being born, and each one, whether it’s sentimental or funny, is a perfect representation of how everyone feels when a new baby is home.

As someone who loves the written word, I feel like there really isn’t anything better than a good quote (or book of quotes) for a momentous occasion. So whether you need to have a quote about babies being born at the ready for a baby announcement, an upcoming baby shower, or for your brand new baby’s nursery, I’ve got you covered with more than 30 options to choose from. These range from funny to sentimental, and are perfect for new parents, seasoned parents, or those just watching a new baby be born from afar.

Sentimental Quotes About Babies Being Born

“Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” — Elizabeth Stone

10 little fingers, 10 perfect toes, fill our hearts with love that overflows. — Unknown

For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you. — Unknown

“It’s a good thing babies don’t give you a lot of time to think. You fall in love with them and when you realize how much they love you back, life is very simple.” — Anita Diamant

Sometimes, the smallest things take up the most room in your heart. — Unknown

And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, “Oh, there you are. I’ve been looking for you.” — Unknown

Fairy tales do come true. Look at us, we had you. — Unknown

“A new baby is like the beginning of all things — wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities.” — Eda J. Le Shan

“Children bring us a piece of heaven on earth.” — Roland Leonhardt

“A baby is God’s opinion that the world should go on.” — Carl Sandburg

Happiness is homemade. — Unknown

You’ll learn to lower your expectations about what you can accomplish in a day. Some days, it will be all you can do to keep baby safe, warm, and fed. And that will be enough. — Unknown

Funny Quotes About Babies Being Born

“If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?” — Milton Berle

“None of it is real until all of a sudden they’re standing there covered in slime and crying. You’re like, wait a minute, what is that?” — George Clooney

“Make no mistake about why these babies are here — they are here to replace us.” — Jerry Seinfeld

“You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have, for instance.” — Franklin P. Jones

“Sleep when your baby sleeps. Everyone knows this classic tip, but I say why stop there? Scream when your baby screams. Take Benadryl when your baby takes Benadryl. And walk around pantsless when your baby walks around pantsless.” — Tina Fey

“Don’t ever tell the mother of a newborn that her baby’s smile is just gas.” — Jill Woodhull

You’re my favorite reason to lose sleep. — Unknown

“Before I got married I had six theories about raising children. Now, I have six children and no theories.” — John Wilmot

“Having a baby is like taking your lower lip and forcing it over your head.” — Carol Burnett

Quotes About Babies Being Born & Becoming Parents

“Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child.” — Tina Brown

“The amazing thing about becoming a parent is that you will never again be your own first priority.” — Olivia Wilde

Your first breath took ours away. — Unknown

While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about. — Unknown

“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.” — Victor Hugo

Quotes About Twin Babies Being Born