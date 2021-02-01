36 Quotes About Marriage That Really Sum It All Up

As they say in The Princess Bride, "Mawwiage. Mawwiage is what bwings us togeder today." It's one of the pretty notable quotes about marriage (even though it really tells us nothing about marriage and relationships), and has been written in wedding programs and said during vows for years. But whether you need a quote about marriage for a wedding, just want to celebrate your own love and anniversary, or want something other than "love ya" to write in a Valentine's Day card, you're in luck — The Princess Bride is not the only option.

These quotes are perfect for new love, old love, and everything in between. There's something for every type of couple — whether you're looking for something funny, something romantic, something specifically for your wife, specifically for your husband, or even quotes that offer some inspiring advice. Whichever fits the bill, they'll definitely bring back those butterflies you felt on your wedding day, and help you remember why you married your person.

Funny Quotes About Marriage

“By all means marry; if you get a good wife, you’ll become happy; if you get a bad one, you’ll become a philosopher.” — Socrates

“Marriage lets you annoy one special person for the rest of your life.” — Unknown

“My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me.” — Winston Churchill

“They slipped briskly into an intimacy from which they never recovered.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

“One of the keys to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms. When he enters my bathroom sometimes I’m like, ‘Why are you in here?’ And he’s like, ‘I live here. Can I enjoy my bathroom too?’” — Michelle Obama

"Who won in life? Me. Because I got to marry you." — Chip Gaines

“A man's main job is to protect his woman from her desire to ‘get bangs’ every other month." — Dax Shepard

“Make sure you have date night even if it's once in a blue moon, because most of the time you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep." — Chris Hemsworth

“I don't want to hear about the endless struggles to keep sex exciting, or the work it takes to plan a date night. I want to hear that you guys watch every episode of The Bachelorette together in secret shame, or that one got the other hooked on Breaking Bad and if either watches it without the other, they're dead meat.” ― Mindy Kaling

"After about 15 years I finally figured out that she's always right. So surprisingly, we just stopped fighting after that." — Barack Obama

“We just like each other. You start there... I still can't believe my wife goes out with me. If we were in high school and I was just funny, I'd never have the courage to talk to her." — Tom Hanks

Advice Quotes About Marriage

“Don’t ever stop dating your wife, and don’t ever stop flirting with your husband.” — Unknown

“Marriage stands the test of time when both you and your spouse work towards making things better. And we are tested the most when we face adversities. If you can sail through the adversities as one, as a team, then you have won half the battle.” — Unknown

“A great marriage isn’t something that just happens; it’s something that must be created.” — Fawn Weaver

“Marriage is not a noun; it’s a verb. It isn’t something you get. It’s something you do. It’s the way you love your partner every day.” — Barbara De Angelis

“Marriage, to women as to men, must be a luxury, not a necessity; an incident of life, not all of it.” — Susan B. Anthony

StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images

Romantic Quotes About Marriage

“A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other.” — Unknown

“Marriage, ultimately, is the practice of becoming passionate friends.” — Harville Hendrix

“Happy marriages begin when we marry the ones we love, and they blossom when we love the ones we marry.” — Tom Mullen

“Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife.” — Franz Schubert

“It’s amazing how one day someone walks into your life, and you cannot remember how you ever lived without them.” — Unknown

“A happy marriage is a long conversation which always seems too short.” — Andre Maurois

“Marriage is the most natural state of man, and the state in which you will find solid happiness.” — Benjamin Frank

“So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s going to be really hard; we’re gonna have to work at this everyday, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, everyday. You and me… everyday.” — Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

“To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow — this is a human offering that can border on miraculous.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate then when I fall asleep, your eyes close.” — Pablo Neruda

“There are a hundred paths through the world that are easier than loving. But who wants easier?” — Mary Oliver

Quotes About Marriage For Your Husband

“The essence of marriage is companionship, and the woman you face across the coffee urn every morning for 99 years must be both able to appreciate your jokes and to sympathize with your aspirations.” — Elbert Hubbard

“My husband is my best friend, my greatest support, my biggest comfort, my strongest motivation, my truest smile, my deepest love, my favorite, my forever. He has me. Entirely.” — Unknown

“I cannot promise you an easy life, or that I will not disappoint you. I cannot promise that I will be the perfect wife. But I can promise you that I will choose to love you every day.” — Unknown

“In a sea of people, my eyes will always search for you.” — Unknown

Quotes About Marriage For Your Wife