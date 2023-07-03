The Fourth of July is one of those holidays that people get really into. Lots of patriotic gear to wear, fireworks at every get-together, and of course, lots of red, white, and blue treats and snacks. Fourth of July obviously calls for hot dogs, hamburgers, and other classic summer meals, but there is something about having a table full of red, white, and blue desserts and snacks that gets me really excited about celebrating America’s birthday.
The best part is: it’s summer. So like half of the ingredients you need to make up a red, white, and blue snack are already in the produce aisle. Blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers — you can use these as toppings in so many treats and snacks for the perfect color combination. And hey, food coloring goes a long way. But pulling together a red, white, and blue snack or treat really doesn’t have to be difficult.
The way all of these red, white, and blue desserts and snacks look on the table is pretty perfect. You can make a wide variety, or just pick a couple of favorites and do a double batch for a crowd, but make sure these red, white, and blue foods are at the center of the table. They double as decor and tasty treats, and nothing feels more like freedom than getting to eat your own table centerpiece.
Red, white, and blue treats and snacks are a must for your Fourth of July celebration, even if you’re just hanging out at home. Pick a few of your favorites and set up the ultimate patriotic snack tray.