Between birthdays, holidays, and thank you notes, there is pretty much always a reason to have some greeting cards nearby. If you’re someone who likes to keep a stock of them at home, then now is the time to buy because you can buy five greeting cards and get five more for free during the Rifle Paper Co. BOGO greeting card sale. This is a huge deal because you’ll save a minimum of $25, and there is no limit to how many you can purchase at a time.

The buy five, get five free greeting card sale is live on Rifle Paper Co.’s website through Monday, March 7 and it includes their entire stock of single greeting cards, including over 15 new designs. Now is a good time to take advantage of this kind of sale, too, because in addition to basically always needing cards for birthdays, thank you notes, and baby showers, as we get into spring it’s also wedding season, Teacher Appreciation Week begins May 4, Mother’s Day is May 8, and Father’s Day is just around the corner on June 19.

If you’re not already aware, Rifle Paper Co. has some of the most beautiful cards on the market. Every greeting card features a unique illustration by Anna Bond, the company’s co-founder and COO. In addition to being beautiful, the cards also offer plenty of space for custom messages, are printed on high-quality paper, and a lot of them feature a metallic gold foil stamped text or come with a metallic gold envelope.

Here are a few newly designed cards that are worth adding to your cart during the sale.

Remember, the Rifle Paper Co. greeting card sale only runs through Monday, March 7, so jump on it while you still can. Then, be prepared to hand over some of the prettiest cards ever for at least the next 10 celebrations—or more.