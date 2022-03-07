Shopping

Rifle Paper Co. Sale, collection of greeting cards
Rifle Paper Co.

Today’s The Last Day Of Rifle Paper’s BOGO Greeting Card Sale

And there’s no quantity limit, either.

by Ashley Ziegler

Between birthdays, holidays, and thank you notes, there is pretty much always a reason to have some greeting cards nearby. If you’re someone who likes to keep a stock of them at home, then now is the time to buy because you can buy five greeting cards and get five more for free during the Rifle Paper Co. BOGO greeting card sale. This is a huge deal because you’ll save a minimum of $25, and there is no limit to how many you can purchase at a time.

The buy five, get five free greeting card sale is live on Rifle Paper Co.’s website through Monday, March 7 and it includes their entire stock of single greeting cards, including over 15 new designs. Now is a good time to take advantage of this kind of sale, too, because in addition to basically always needing cards for birthdays, thank you notes, and baby showers, as we get into spring it’s also wedding season, Teacher Appreciation Week begins May 4, Mother’s Day is May 8, and Father’s Day is just around the corner on June 19.

If you’re not already aware, Rifle Paper Co. has some of the most beautiful cards on the market. Every greeting card features a unique illustration by Anna Bond, the company’s co-founder and COO. In addition to being beautiful, the cards also offer plenty of space for custom messages, are printed on high-quality paper, and a lot of them feature a metallic gold foil stamped text or come with a metallic gold envelope.

Here are a few newly designed cards that are worth adding to your cart during the sale.

Brushstroke Birthday Greeting Card
Rifle Paper Co.
This 4.25" x 5.5" card is printed on high-quality, natural white cover paper and comes with a metallic gold envelope. The outside of the card is covered in colorful graphics and the inside is blank to allow for a custom handwritten message.
Gemma Mother's Day
Rifle Paper Co.
This Mother's Day card is printed in full color with gold foil stamped letters on thick, natural white cover paper. It measures 4.25" x 5.5", comes with a white envelope, and is blank inside, leaving plenty of space for a sweet handwritten note.
Storybook Baby Greeting Card
Rifle Paper Co.
Baby greeting card on natural white paper with a gorgeous print featuring animals, toys, and with a gold foil stamped "BABY" message on the front. The card is blank inside for a custom message, comes with a soft white envelope, and measures 4.25" x 5.5".
Color Block Father's Day Greeting Card
Rifle Paper Co.
A beautiful Father's Day greeting card printed in bright colors with gold foil stamped text. The 4.25" x 5.5" card comes with a metallic gold envelope, is blank inside for a handwritten note.
Mint Garden Thank You Greeting Card
Rifle Paper Co.
This 4.25" x 5.5" greeting card has a metallic gold foil stamped "Thank You" message surrounded by beautiful flowers across the front. Inside, the card is blank for a custom message, and it comes with a soft white envelope.

Remember, the Rifle Paper Co. greeting card sale only runs through Monday, March 7, so jump on it while you still can. Then, be prepared to hand over some of the prettiest cards ever for at least the next 10 celebrations—or more.