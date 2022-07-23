Travel
17 Road Trip Essentials For Parents
The top products to pack for your next long drive with kids.
There is a lot of planning and preparation that goes into taking a long car ride with kids. Tiny humans can be unpredictable, so as a parent, you have to expect the unexpected, but plan for the inevitable: Emergency bathroom stops on a long stretch of desolate highway, motion sickness, sibling squabbles, and endless snacking. Having these road trip essentials for parents on hand can help make your next trip a breeze, no matter where you’re headed.
The best products for road trips with kids are ones that solve pesky problems that pop up when your entire family is crammed into a minivan for 10 hours. The sun shining in your toddler’s eyes while they try to nap? Pop a portable sun shade on their window and hand them a neck pillow. Your preteen forgot to charge their iPad (again) but they’re sitting in the third row? That’s nothing a 10-foot-long charging cord or a solar-powered charging pack can’t remedy. From portable potties to pre-portioned snack containers, seat organizers, and even a chemical-free air freshener (because diaper blowout scents like to linger), be sure to check out this list of road trip essentials for families before you hit the open road.
Keeping everyone comfortable, entertained, and happy on a cross-country road trip may be easier said than done, but these products that make car trips easier with kids can solve at least a few of the most common road trip woes.