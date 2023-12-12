29 Romantic & Flirty Christmas Captions For Couples

Sometimes, you post so many pictures of the kids and everything you do with them that you completely forget to post pictures with your partner. Or even take them. Or even spend a second of alone together during the entire year. But, it’s the holidays, and while that means your schedule is more hectic, hopefully it also means you and your partner will get some much-needed alone time; maybe it’s to go on a romantic date, take a long walk, or even tackle Christmas shopping for the kids — hey, it’s something. Whether you want to take a sentimental moment to express your love for your partner, poke fun at the holiday chaos and your partner in crime for it all, or just feel like flirting, capture your favorite holiday moments with a sweet pic and one of these romantic Christmas captions.

Flirty & Cheesy Christmas Captions

"To me, you are perfect." — Love Actually

My favorite person to wear matching Christmas pajamas with.

The Santa to my Mrs. Claus.

“You have such a pretty face. You should be on a Christmas card.” — Elf

"True love lasts a lifetime." — Love Actually

“All I want for Christmas is you.” — Mariah Carey

“Human beings aren’t meant to be alone on the holidays.” — Holidate

You’re the peppermint in my hot chocolate.

Red, green, and silver Hershey Kisses < your kisses.

“Always date down. That’s what my sister said. I didn’t listen.” — Holidate

Hot chocolate isn’t nearly as hot as you.

“He's all I want, just for me / Underneath my Christmas tree,” — My Only Wish (This Year) by Britney Spears

Christmas movie and chill?

I’d give you my heart every Christmas.

What happens under the mistletoe stays under the mistletoe.

"Lord, help the mister who comes between me and my sister. And Lord, help the sister who comes between me and my man!" — White Christmas

“Don’t you think we ought to kiss or something?” — White Christmas

Romantic & Sentimental Christmas Captions

“When I count my blessings, I count you twice.” — Unknown

The best present, every year, is you.

“I’ll love you till the day I die.” — It’s A Wonderful Life

The partridge to my pear tree.

Simply having a wonderful Christmastime (with you).

Every Christmas, I give you my heart.

It feels like it’s Christmas all the time when I’m with you.

“What is it you want, Mary? What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down.” — It’s A Wonderful Life

“It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air.” — W.T. Ellis

Happy to be home (with you) for Christmas.

“Now I can't wait ‘til you’re by my side / All of the best gifts, you just can't buy,” — Christmas Without You by Ava Max

Like George Bailey, I really do have a wonderful life — mostly because of you.

It doesn’t get more festive and lovey-dovey than these captions do, and that’s why they’re perfect for the ’gram.