Safeway's Christmas Hours Could Seriously Save You This Holiday Season

No matter how hard you try to plan out the perfect holiday meal, you’re bound to forget something. Maybe it’s the crust for the sweet potato pie — or the sweet potatoes themselves. Or your kids refuse to eat the glorious bounty of food you’ve lovingly prepared, and just want to eat pizza rolls instead. To ensure that your fridge stays well stocked, you’re going to need to know Safeway’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours.

Depending on what time you realize that you forgot to buy that aluminum baking dish for your roast, you should be able to buy it safely at Safeway. The supermarket is open on Christmas Eve, HolidayShoppingHours.com reported. But since Safeway typically closes around 11:00 p.m., you might not want to push it by leaving your supermarket sweep until the last minute. Contact your local store to ensure that they’re still open before you tuck your kids into bed — and then dash out to get the 2% you need to leave out for Santa Claus' milk and cookies.

After all that present opening and merriment come Christmas morning, your family is sure to have worked up an appetite. If your kiddos are craving hot chocolate with extra whipped cream (and, natch, you’re out of marshmallows), you can safely swing by Safeway on Christmas Day. Most Safeway supermarkets (read: not all) will be open on December 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delish.com reported. So you might want to give your local Safeway a call, just, you know, to be on the safe side. (Ha.)

In addition to having all the items you'll need for your feast, Safeway also has a slew of recipes to elevate your culinary prowess. There's a recipe for a Maple-Glazed Rib Roast or a Grilled Lamb Leg, or even an Orange Glazed Pork Tenderloin. Looking for a grab-and-go item? There are deli catering trays that can serve as a pre-dinner app or even the main meal if the family is feeling particularly peckish.

There are only a handful of supermarkets that are open on the holidays, but Safeway is one of the few that allows you to do your food shopping on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. That way, if you’ve forgotten an important ingredient for the main meal, or want to whip up a fun holiday food craft with your kiddos, Safeway can help make your holidays merry and bright — and delicious.