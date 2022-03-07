Your menu is planned, your outfits are all ironed, your kids baskets are stuffed to the brim, and you’ve got your own personal pack of Peeps hidden away for safekeeping. You’re officially ready for Easter! Or, you were... before your husband ate the contents of your carefully-constructed appetizer board as a midnight snack. Where do you send him on Sunday morning in a rush to replace it? Safeway is open on Easter to save your sanity in an otherwise disastrous moment. (You can’t get a new husband there, but you can get a new charcuterie tray.)

Safeway Easter 2022 Hours

Part of the Albertsons grocery company, Safeway has 906 locations in 18 states across the U.S. If you live in one of these areas, and depend on the retailer for your everyday grocery shopping needs, it makes sense to want to know if you can make a last-minute run for eggs or milk on Easter Sunday.

Thankfully, Safeway stores nationwide will be open on April 17. Before you head out though, check with your local store to see if they’re running on an amended schedule.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Shopping At Safeway On Easter Sunday

Want to make planning your Easter get-together as simple as possible? Consider ordering a party platter with sandwiches, charcuterie, fresh seafood, and even breakfast items from Safeway. You can order ahead from the deli and pick up in store on Easter to make entertaining way less stressful. Safeway’s bakery also has plenty of options for Easter desserts to pick up, serve, and enjoy on the holiday as well.

Safeway’s convenient shopping options like their DriveUp & Go grocery pickup and grocery delivery will operate as usual on Easter Sunday. However, it’s never a bad idea to call your local store to see if they have amended hours for these services in light of the holiday. (After all, some bosses may want to give their staff a bit of a break if they can.)

Another service that many Safeway shoppers depend on is the store’s pharmacy. If you need to get a prescription filled on April 17, you can head to the store during their regular pharmacy hours. Select stores even offer things like health screenings, consultations, and vaccinations. So, if you’re in need of these services on Easter, your Safeway pharmacy should be able to assist you.