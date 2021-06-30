If You Need A Good Hot Dog Deal On 4th Of July, Try Safeway

As family and friends begin to finally gather in your backyard for your long overdue backyard cookout celebration, you gasp as you realize you forgot the hamburger buns. The horror of all horrors at a cookout, right? You yell across the backyard, over the sprinklers, to your Aunt Pammie, “What are Safeway’s hours on July 4?”

With a knowing nod and smile, as always, Aunt Pammie has got you covered. She assures you that Safeway is indeed open on the Fourth of July, with their regular hours no less. Safeway’s hours are 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., so if you run out of beer during your cookout at 10 p.m. but the party's still going, you can send a designated driver to Safeway to grab more for the masses.

You’ll probably want to get all the other July 4 necessities at Safeway before the big event as well, because they’re having some great deals on those must-have Fourth of July items — including those buns you forgot, which are $3 for an 8-pack of those delicious Ballpark burger buns. Ball Park Beef Hot Dogs are $4.50 each, and smoked Kielbasa is $3.50. And boneless beef tri tip roast is only $4.99 a pound if you’re into barbecuing your own meats on July 4.

Let’s talk about these BOGOs, y’all. Watermelon is buy one get one free, chips are buy 2 get 3 free, and all those cookout condiments you need are buy one get one free. Plus, did you know you can order ahead and have everything ready for you to pick up in store? That includes party trays, sandwich platters, cakes, meat and cheese platters, and more. You can even have items delivered right at your door, with $20 off and free delivery on your first order. Otherwise, it’s just $10 for the delivery fee unless you order more than $150 worth of items.

So thankfully, even if you make a major July 4 cookout faux pas, Safeway’s got your back with their regular hours of 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. on July 4.