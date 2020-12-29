Safeway's Hours This New Year Are A Last-Minute Shopper's Dream

The supermarket might be the last place you want to spend New Year’s Eve, but all it takes is one missing ingredient from your infamous secret sauce, and you might find yourself wheeling a grocery wagon around. If you want to pull off a perfect holiday meal, you’ll need to know Safeway’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s store hours... just in case.

The good news is that you can safely shop at Safeway on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Delish.com reported that Safeway is open on New Year’s Eve — but don’t plan on running out to get extra apps too close to midnight. The supermarket chain is only open until 10:00 p.m. on December 31. (Usually Safeway closes at 11:00 p.m. most days.) So be sure to leave plenty of time to snag some sparkling wine.

Come New Year’s Day, though, it’s business as usual at Safeway. The store resumes its regular hours, and since New Year’s Day falls on a Friday this year, that would be bright and early at 5:00 a.m. Although you might not be feeling bright-eyed and bushy-tailed at what is essentially the break of dawn, it’s still good to know in case you need something for breakfast, like eggs or formula for your baby… or a bloody Mary mix to help with that hangover. (Just sayin’.)

And so what will you be shopping for on New Year’s Eve? Well, if Safeway is your supermarket, you can pretty much find plenty of tasty treats to welcome in 2021. If you’re going to nuke your way into the New Year, you can grab some Farm Rich Snacks Breaded Mozzarella Sticks ($4.99), which are sure to be a kid fave, or Signature Select Quiche Mini Florentine ($4.99) for a fancier affair. And if sammies seem like the perfect New Year’s Eve midnight snack (or lunch for the next day), grab the Deli Catering Tray Finger Sandwich 18 Inch Square Tray ($39.99 feeds 12-16 – just be sure to order it ahead of time). Looking for a little bubbly to bring in 2021? Le Grand Courtage French Sparkling Wine Grande Cuvee Brut Rose ($13.99) can help you ring in the New Year right.

From bread to booze, (and everything in between), you can get it at Safeway on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. And that just might make scouring the aisles of a supermarket in search of puff pastry that much more pleasant.