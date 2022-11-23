Astrology

Royal blue and white nails with golden Sagittarius sign nail designs
@rpnailz

11 Sagittarius Nail Designs To Show Off Your Inner Archer

Your aim is true and your nails are on point.

People with the star sign sagittarius are known for being honest, logical, optimistic, and downright hilarious. So, Sagittarians, if you’re going extra with your birthday nails this month, here’s some inspiration (peep this set by @paigedoesmynails for starters).@paigedoesmynails
Want a classic nail look for your birthday month? This design from @nailsbymadonna features shorter, pointed nails, shiny black lacquer, and matte nails with the Sagittarius symbol on top in a topaz-colored glitter.@nailsbymadonna
Tap