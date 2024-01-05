You know vegetables are good for you. Maybe you should be eating more of them each day than you do. The salad section of the menu at every restaurant beckons, “This is what the virtuous people eat for lunch.” But if a big bowl of greens underwhelms you every time, what’s a diner to do? The answer is simpler than you think: make a salad you can eat with chips.
Think about it: chips and dip are the best. A salty, crunchy tortilla chip might be just the vessel you need to get your greens in (playing a little psychological trick on yourself to eat more veggies isn’t the worst thing you could do). The chips-n-salad idea came from Baked By Melissa, whose TikTok of her eating a finely chopped green goddess salad with corn chips goes viral every time she reposts it. This iteration has 1.9 million likes and nearly 450,000 saves. It’s become her thing now to share salad recipes you can pop on top of toast, tortillas, and even latkes.
So, the next time you feel inspired to make a big salad to eat for lunches all week, consider what recipe might make the perfect salad you can eat with chips. And don’t forget to finely chop all the ingredients up for smoother scooping.
So, will you be ditching forks for corn chips and bruschettini? If it gets you to eat your vegetables, then there’s no reason not to swap.