The so-called Skittles mani might be trending right now, but the PEEPS mani is about to have its moment. If you’ve been searching for the perfect springtime nail polishes for 2022, then here’s some great info for you: the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri X PEEPS Collection is available beginning today, and it has basically the cutest shade range ever. You don’t have to be marshmallow chick-obsessed to appreciate these colors, but if you are, well, you’re in for a real treat.

Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri polishes dry completely in 60 seconds so you can make mani magic happen in record time, and they now come in seven shades inspired by those perfectly plump and oh-so-sweet Easter marshmallow treats. PEEPS come in a few signature, Easter-y shades, like a neon pink, cheery yellow, vibrant blue, and pastel purple. All of these, plus a few additional hues, are now available at your fingertips (literally).

Here’s a breakdown of every shade as described by Sally Hansen:

PEEPS Yellow: The classic PEEPS sunnier-than-sunshine yellow hue

PEEPS Pink: The perfect pop of pink

PEEPS Lavender: A marvelous mauve hue

PEEPS Blue: A vivid shade of azure

PEEPS Fruit Punch: A pretty, punchy red

PEEPS White: A creamy white reminiscent of fluffy marshmallows

PEEPS Sparkly Wild Berry: A clear polish loaded with pastel sparkles

This collection also features three curated polish duos that come packaged in a cute, PEEPS-dotted box. The PEEPS & Love duo includes the yellow and pink polishes. The PEEPS, Love & Happiness trio features the yellow, pink, and blue shades. And finally, the Chillin’ with my PEEPS set adds in the lavender for collectors to have quadruple the cute nail options.

Sally Hansen

These box sets are the perfect little Easter treat for a friend since they come packaged in a festive box already. Or, pop individual polishes into a loved one’s Easter basket for some non-candy goodies they’ll love long after the holiday ends.

These polishes are limited edition, so don’t wait to hop online or to your nearest nail polish-selling store and stock up. Sally Hansen nail products are sold at Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, H-E-B, and Ulta. They retail for $5.99 each, or in box sets at varying prices.