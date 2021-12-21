Major retail stores like Sam’s Club have kept us supplied through one of the worst times in our era — even when crowds stormed them for toilet tissue. Gratefully things have gradually gotten better, and our demands have balanced out to regular visits to stock our pantries. But now that Christmas is coming, so is the holiday mad rush. And if you’re a club member, you need to know Sam’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours. It may give you a small leg up on beating the crowd.

Flashing your member card no doubt gets you access to Sam’s aisles, but here’s what that will look like during Christmas time.

What Are Sam’s Club’s Christmas Eve hours?

A Sam’s Club team member says, “Christmas Eve, we normally close at 6 p.m.” They open at 10 a.m. for Club members. If you’re a Plus member, you can get early access starting at 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve. So if you will be working on Christmas Eve until 5 p.m., you won’t have much time to make a last-minute stop, so you’d need to hurry. Or go in early, depending on your membership type.

Is Sam’s Club Open On Christmas Day?

“Christmas Day, we’ll be closed,” a team member tells Romper. Every year they shut their doors on December 25, allowing their entire team the opportunity to share this time with their families.

In 1983, well-known business leader, Sam Walton, founded the first Sam’s Club in Midwest City, OK. This was birthed because of his passionate efforts to help other entrepreneurs and small business owners have a larger platform to give communities access to their products. Now, there are over 600 of the large retail stores worldwide.

It’s become the ideal place for families to get bulk food items and household necessities. They even offer large items, like patio furniture. Sam’s Club buys in bulk from their chosen list of merchants, and in turn, can set prices that allow members to save. All you need is to purchase an annual membership (Club membership or Plus membership), and you’re in.

So if you need a big chunk of Christmas items, maybe hop over there earlier than usual to make the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Sam’s Club hours.