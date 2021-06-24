Since COVID crashed party plans for summer holidays last year, 2021 is officially the time to make up for last year’s loss. That means fireworks, pool time, and hot dog cookouts galore on Independence Day. If you need to do some last-minute party prep, the Sam’s Club 4th of July hours let club members do just that.

Not only can you stock up on anything and everything you need to throw a successful backyard bash on the 4th, but you can also save big with Sam’s Club’s 4th of July sales. They have some great deals for holiday shoppers — especially if you need a home update.

When Is Sam’s Open On July 4th?

Sam’s Club stores will open their doors early for Plus members starting at 8 a.m. on July 4th, according to their website. In addition to discounts and special pick-up hours, extended shopping hours on select holidays is just one of the many perks offered with the club’s Plus membership upgrade.

If you have a regular club membership, you can start shopping at Sam’s Club two hours after Plus members, at 10 a.m. on July 4th. Sam’s Club will close its doors to all shoppers at 6 p.m. on the holiday.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Sam’s Club 4th Of July Sale

Not only is Sam’s Club open for 4th of July so that you can grab a giant pack of hamburger buns at the last minute, but they have some incredible discounts on home goods in honor of the holiday. Club members can save on Samsung appliances like refrigerators and washers and dryers, Beautyrest and Serta mattresses, and a variety of indoor and outdoor furniture during the July 4th home event at Sam’s Club.

Now through July 4th, shoppers can also score savings on a variety of items available to order online at Sam’s Club. Instant savings for online orders means that you can save big on select grocery items, bath and body products, and electronics when you place an online order through July 4th. Just a handful of the instant savings deals include $40 off a Samsung Galaxy Tablet, $15 off an Apple Watch Series 6, and $30 off a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush.

At Sam’s Club, you can celebrate America’s birthday and save some cash while you do it.