Sam’s Club Labor Day Hours Do Not Disappoint This Year

It’s the end of the summer, but the good news is, there’s a holiday on the horizon. If you’d like to wrap up summer 2021 with a big blow out barbecue (or even just casual small dinner with friends), you likely need to hit up Sam’s Club. The wholesale membership retailer offers extraordinary deals on all the backyard bash items you might need, and their Labor Day hours will let you score their great prices just in time for your celebrations.

Not only can you grab all the essentials for your Labor Day festivities, there are great deals to be had.

When is Sam’s Club open on Labor Day?

Sam’s Club stores will open their doors at 8 a.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. for Club members on Labor Day, according to the store’s website. That said, because it is a holiday after all, the store closes a bit early to give staff time off too. So you’ll need to get your shopping wrapped up by 6 p.m. regardless of your membership.

John Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Sam’s Club Labor Day Sale

There’s added incentive to do your holiday shopping this year at Sam’s. The store is hosting a Labor Day Home Event which means mega discounts on home goods like mattresses and clothes washers.

Even better? The Labor Day savings are happening now through September 6, so you can score these deals in advance of the holiday rush. Grab a 9-piece dining set to host your crew for $999 or get a pushback recliner (all the better to watch the first games of college football season!) for $349.

There are also great tech savings to be had on items such as portable bluetooth speakers, Sony wireless headphones, and more.