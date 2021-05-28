Memorial Day is going to be so fun this year that I won’t even care when my kids drip their popsicles all over the patio furniture. Come to think of it, I still need to grab a box of popsicles for them. But, is Sam's Club open on Memorial Day, or do I need to do my shopping over the weekend?

I also need a giant pack of hamburger buns, a new pool float, and lots of cups, so I’m very happy to report that Sam’s Club will be open on Memorial Day — their hours will just look a bit different on the holiday.

If you’re planning a poolside lunch on Memorial Day, but haven’t bought a thing, you’re in luck — club stores will open an hour earlier than normal at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 31. If you realize mid-day that you still need a bulk batch of baked beans to go with dinner, you’ll have until 6 p.m. to head to Sam’s Club.

On any given Monday, Sam’s Club’s doors are open for a full 10 hours so that members can shop for anything and everything the store carries. But on Monday, May 31, Sam’s Club’s members only have from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to shop.

This means, however, that their employees have an extra hour to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday with family and friends. I, for one, will happily give up an hour’s worth of browsing big-screen TVs and pool floats if it means the hard-working Sam’s Club employees get a bit more time off.

The warehouse store may be changing up their hours for Memorial Day, but you’ll still have plenty of time to shop their Memorial Day Home Event on the holiday. If it’s too hot for you outside, you can spend the day inside your local (air-conditioned) store and save big on furniture, mattresses, appliances, and a variety of other home goods at Sam’s.

You can even score great deals for home furnishings that can make your Memorial Day even more enjoyable. Save up to $900 on select living room sets like a Winston reclining sofa, loveseat, and chair set marked down from $2,600 to $1,700 during the sale. Get a good night’s sleep after all of your holiday fun in the sun and $500 savings on a Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress discounted from $1,248 to $698.

If you’ve already got plans for Memorial Day, but still want to take advantage of these great home deals, you can still shop for more than a week after the holiday. The Memorial Day Home Event at Sam’s Club runs through June 9, with deals both online and in-store for members.