Here's What Sam's Club's Thanksgiving Hours Look Like This Year

It happens to the best of us. You spend so much time prepping your menu and dusting off your high school algebra skills to figure out what size turkey you need, that inevitably, on Thanksgiving day, you realize you’ve forgotten some essential item. That's when you might find yourself wondering, is Sam’s Club open on Thanksgiving 2020?

First the not so great news: Sam’s Club will be closed all day on Thanksgiving 2020, which falls on Nov. 26 this year. The membership-only store is actually a subsidiary of Walmart, which will also be closed on Thanksgiving day (that was not the case in 2019, though Sam’s Club was closed). This information is posted on the Sam’s Club website, and I also confirmed it with a customer service representative for the brand.

The better news? These stores are closed for a pretty good reason. John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart said in a press release, “We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.” Since Thanksgiving is supposed to be about expressing gratitude, it seems fitting that the employees get a break as a way of saying thank you for their work this difficult year.

With that said, Sam’s Club will have special holiday shopping hours Nov. 22 – Dec. 23 (with the exception of Thanksgiving, of course). Monday through Sunday, the stores will be open until 8 p.m. (which gives you two extra hours on Sunday evenings since the store typically closes at 6 p.m. on that day).

Whether you're making a feast for your immediate family or having a Thanksgiving meal over Zoom don't forget to make your list ahead of time and check it twice, so you don't have to make a made dash the day of. And if you need a little checklist, ice, beverages, paper towels, aluminium foil, butter, and coffee are commonly forgotten Thanksgiving items, per Epicurious.