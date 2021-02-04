These 13 Schitt's Creek Valentine's Day Cards Are For The Bebe In Your Life

The best presents are the ones that show a person that you really considered their likes and interests when choosing their gift, so this Valentine’s Day skip the roses or the dusty box of chocolates and instead, opt for one of these Schitt’s Creek-inspired cards and gifts. The gifts on this list are for the people in your life who watched every episode, cried at the series finale, and literally sobbed (that would be me) at the Netflix documentary made about the series, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards. Whether they fancy themselves a little bit Alexis, as the song goes, or are more of an (ew) David, a Moira, or a Johnny, there’s something for everyone on your list.

While the show is teeming with quotable phrases and hilarious one-liners, it’s also done a lot of work to promote inclusivity and representation (like in the episode where David explains his pansexuality using the wine analogy, “I like the wine and not the label,") which explains why it has amassed such a loyal following. You’ll find plenty of gifts here featuring the show’s iconic phrases, but also some inspired by the fabulous fashion. Read on for Schitt’s Creek-inspired gifts and cards for all the Rose family fans in your life.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Tote Bag From Rose Apothecary Simply The Best Tote Bundle Beekman 1802 $75 see on beekman 1802 For anyone who desperately wishes Rose Apothecary were a real place (me) comes this limited-edition Valentine's Day bundle from skincare and mercantile brand, Beekman 1802. In addition to the "Simply The Best" tote (which calls back to the song Patrick sang to David), you'll get two bars of soap, a tinted lip balm, and a body cream, all in the heirloom rose (get it?) scent.

A Set Of Wooden Spoons Modern Darlin David Rose & Moira Rose Wooden Spoon Set Etsy $34.95 see on etsy The episode where David and Moira make (er, try to make) ahn-chiladas will never get old, and with this set of wooden spoons, you'll be reminded of its hilarity every time you go to stir or fold. You can buy the spoons separately for $18.95 but I'm partial to the set.

Ew, David Face Mask WTF Ew, David Comfortable Dustproof Face Mask Amazon $12.99 $14.99 see on amazon Let your loved one channel their inner Alexis with this breathable and adjustable face mask. Plus who wouldn't want to wear Dan Levy's iconic eyebrows?

A Moira Rose Valentine's Day Card VenusArtsShop Moira Rose Valentine's Card Etsy $4.50 see on etsy Let Moira show your number one bebe how much they mean to you. Fans of this show will flip for this card, which is blank inside so you can write your own message.

A Schitt's Creek Coloring Book A Very Schitty Coloring Book Snark Gifts $15.95 see on snark gifts Who wouldn't love to wind down by coloring their favorite characters? There are 16 illustrations to color inside, plus the lucky person who gets this will get to make all the artistic decisions (maybe by really going out on a limb and having Moira wear a color).

Schitt's Creek Colored Pencils Schitt's Colors PopColors $14.95 see on PopColors Here's a set of 12 color pencils to go with your Schitt's Creek coloring book. The shades take their names from iconic moments in the show (like Jazzagals Gold or Warmest Regards Yellow). They're non-toxic and safe for all ages.

David-Inspired Sunglasses White Oval Retro Sunglasses Hot Topic $7.92 $9.90 see on hot topic They can shield the sun and look like David, what's not to love about that combo? These white oval glasses are super chic, especially when paired with a black and white lightning bolt shirt a la the Schitt's Creek son.

A Rosebud Motel Keychain Towne9 RoseBud Motel Key Tag Etsy $13.75 see on etsy The person who wishes they lived at the Rosebud Motel can now make it look like they do with this cute keychain. Plus its bright red color will make keys easy to spot when they inevitably fall to the bottom of the bag.

"A Little Bit Alexis" Baseball Hat NutriTeesCreations A Little Bit Alexis Hat Etsy $22 see on etsy Show the world your love for "A Little Bit Alexis" (which, fun fact, was actually written by Annie Murphy, the actress who plays Alexis, and her husband, per Billboard). It's made of comfy 100% twill cotton and has a velcro closure so sizing won't be an issue.

A Rose Apothecary Crewneck Sweatshirt GEMS | Rose Apothecary Sweatshirt Amazon Available In Sizes S-3XL $29.95 SEE ON AMAZON Who wouldn't want to rep a fictional store the sells the world's best things: skincare, coffee, wine, and cheese? This crewneck is cozy, but there's also a hoodie and a short-sleeve or long-sleeved t-shirt available on Amazon.

An Alexis-Inspired Hat Beaumont Suede Band Felt Free People One Size $58 see on free people At first glance this may not seem like a Schitt's Creek gift, but if paired with a greeting card featuring Alexis (like this one from Etsy) the apple of your eye will soon realize you're giving them a cool floppy hat so they can dress the part of the Rose family sister.

Schitt's Creek Hand Towels BrighterHomes 3-Schitt's Creek Kitchen Towels- Etsy $26.99 $29.99 see on etsy All of the funniest quotes from Schitt's Creek, right on a hand towel they'll display in their kitchen for all to see. In the "notes to seller" portion of Etsy just be sure to note which three sayings you want (good luck choosing).