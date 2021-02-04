These 13 Schitt's Creek Valentine's Day Cards Are For The Bebe In Your Life

The best presents are the ones that show a person that you really considered their likes and interests when choosing their gift, so this Valentine’s Day skip the roses or the dusty box of chocolates and instead, opt for one of these Schitt’s Creek-inspired cards and gifts. The gifts on this list are for the people in your life who watched every episode, cried at the series finale, and literally sobbed (that would be me) at the Netflix documentary made about the series, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards. Whether they fancy themselves a little bit Alexis, as the song goes, or are more of an (ew) David, a Moira, or a Johnny, there’s something for everyone on your list.
While the show is teeming with quotable phrases and hilarious one-liners, it’s also done a lot of work to promote inclusivity and representation (like in the episode where David explains his pansexuality using the wine analogy, “I like the wine and not the label,") which explains why it has amassed such a loyal following. You’ll find plenty of gifts here featuring the show’s iconic phrases, but also some inspired by the fabulous fashion. Read on for Schitt’s Creek-inspired gifts and cards for all the Rose family fans in your life.
