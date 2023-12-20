SCORPIO 2024 HOROSCOPE ROMPER

[HED] You’ll Need To Practice Some Self-Love This Year, Scorpio

Dek: It’s time to soothe your inner scorpion

There’s no denying it, Scorpio. You are truly the badass of the zodiac. You’ve earned your reputation as a fiery phenom, which is ironic because you’re a water sign. And for an astrological sign that is known for its tough temperament (you have been known to be moody, after all), you do have a soft side that others might not see as often. Well, it’s time to get in touch with your inner emotions, because your 2024 horoscope is pushing you to heal old wounds so you can become the best version of yourself.

You never really know what a Scorpio thinks – unless they want you to know. You don’t want to get on the wrong side of a Scorpio, because their claws will quickly come out. Mysterious and moody in nature, this eighth astrological sign will hold their cards close to their chest. But once you’re in their circle of trust, you’ve got a friend for life. They’ll be the first to show up at your door with wine (and a plan for revenge) when you’re going through a breakup or simply when Life knocks you down. But that’s just part of the Scorpio personality, and truly, it’s those extremes that make them loveable. And speaking of affairs of the heart, when you love, Scorpio, it’s deep — and for life.

Scorpio might be the astrological sign that says, I don’t need a horoscope; I can handle things on my own, but here it is, anyway.

Love

No doubt about it: you’re a sexy sign, Scorpio. Once you have someone in your claws, they’re done for. This sign is most certainly known for being sexual explorers (if you’ve had something kinky in mind, chances are Scorpio is up to it — or has already done it). But sensuality aside, the new year will bring about changes in your love life and it might not be what you had in mind, according to Gahl Sasson, an astrologer and author of The Astrology of 2024. “This is not an easy time with love right now,” says Sasson. “Saturn is rectifying the area in your life that is associated with love, happiness, romance, and your inner child.” That means all the passion you project onto others might have to be channeled inward for a while to heal your own heart.

But once the healing happens, watch out. Expect things to get hot and heavy, especially during the second half of 2024. “There will be closer and deeper love with a partner, especially with Venus-Mars trine on October 8th,” says Sonya Schwartz, an astrologer and founder of Authority Astrology. “This will be a time for strong love connections and intense feelings.” You might find love in unexpected places like at your spin class or at your kid’s soccer practice. Be open to romance and watch the sparks fly.

Finances

Scorpio tends to analyze everything in their lives, and money is certainly no exception. Still, your impulsive nature means that you don’t always feel bound to your budget and can blow it all in the blink of an eye. Throwing caution to the wind when it comes to your cash might have worked in years past, though, but in 2024, you’ll need to be more deliberate with your dollars — or it just won’t make cents, er, sense. “Be smart with your money, especially on July 15, during the Mars-Uranus conjunction,” advises Schwartz. “The year is for being clever and innovative with money, so be open to new ways to make it work for you.” Think about how your income can help increase your financial empire and you’ll be a satisfied scorpion.

Family

Move over, Mama Bear, because there’s a new protector among the astrological pack. Scorpio, your intensity translates into all aspects of parenting (the principal at your child’s school knows your name very well). But that’s just because you want the best for your kids. Your family unit might experience some big changes come 2024 — some good, and others, well, not as much. “Be careful with family, especially with Mars-Pluto opposition on November 3,” advises Schwartz. This time is meant for solving sibling rivalries and fixing family issues so that your tribe stays together.

Other big changes might be on the horizon, according to Sasson. “Pluto, your ruler, is moving into your House of Home for the next 20 years,” he says. “This means you might be relocating, renovating, getting pregnant, buying a property or making a big change with your family.” But the plucky little dwarf planet can bring about birth… and death. Says Sasson: “Pluto is also the Lord of Death, so there could be a major transformation within your home but also a possible death or separation.”

Career

It’s in the workplace where Scorpio’s take-charge personality really shines. Your confidence allows you to make strategic moves that almost always work in your favor. Take the time to observe and strike when the time is right. “Try new things at work, especially with the Mars-Pluto conjunction on February 14,” says Schwartz. This stellar opportunity will continue throughout the year, where you’ll experience big changes if you have the guts to go for it. Adds Sasson: “Scorpio is going through a once-in-19-year period of expansion and opportunities, if what you do serves humanity and adds to the betterment of people around you.” So while your career continues to climb, look for ways in which your work can positively impact others, and it will maximize your own success.

Scorpio, your horoscope looks sensational. You’ll be able to strengthen family relationships, advance your career, and fix your finances. Even your inner scorpion will be satisfied.