Babies grow so fast. Yes, metaphorically speaking childhood flies by — “Oh, look how fast they’ve grown,” and all of that — but also, they physically grow fast. Anyone who has ever had to put their 4 month old in a onesie marked 12-24 months after a growth spurt knows exactly what I’m talking about. It feels like every time you blink, your baby needs a different size clothing, new shoes (surprise, they’re walking!), or they’ve had a massive blowout and you’re throwing away yet another stained onesie. In short, you need to make another run to the nearest second hand baby store for clothes because babies never cease to need something else.

Shopping second hand for baby gear just makes sense. They don’t wear or use anything all that long in the grand scheme of things. Plus, so much of what they need is expensive to begin with. (I’m looking at you, fancy motion-activated swaddle and swing contraption.) So, buying second hand baby clothes and second hand baby gear is one way to save a few bucks on everything you need to get you through the first couple of years of their life. If you want to have at least some money left to pay for college, take a stroll through the (mostly virtual) aisles of the second hand baby stores below to find clothing, gear, toys, furniture and more for your baby.

Kidsy.co

As a sort of parent-to-parent marketplace, you can find just about any kind of second hand baby gear you need, in great shape (sometimes even new in the box), and at a fraction of their retail price on Kidsy.co, which is a second hand baby site. Sellers on Kidsy can list second hand baby clothes, feeding accessories, travel gear, outgrown toys, nursery bedding and decor, baby furniture, and more for sale at a 5% commission rate. Sellers are responsible for setting the price, packing, and shipping their items. Buyers can message sellers directly with questions, bid on items, or make an immediate purchase at the price listed.

What they offer: Furniture, decor, bedding, high chairs, strollers, baby carriers, clothing, toys

Brands you might find: Pottery Barn Kids, Fisher-Price, Chicco, Graco, Baby Brezza, Disney, Carter’s, UPPAbaby, Evenflo

GoodBuyGear.com

You can shop for a wide variety of second hand baby gear on GoodBuy Gear. Whether you’re looking for a high-end stroller or a budget bouncer, a sound machine that break the bank or a bundle of bottles, you can likely order it on GoodBuy Gear’s website. If you’re looking to sell second hand baby gear, GoodBuy Gear only operates in select areas, so you’ll need to enter your zip code to learn what the pickup options are where you live. They also partner with buybuyBABY nationwide to accept trade-ins on select baby items at your local store in exchange for a buybuyBABY gift card.

What they offer: Furniture, bathroom accessories, car seats, carriers, nursery decor, bouncers, swings, high chairs

Brands you might find: FridaBaby, Bugaboo, Lovevery, Nuna, Stokke, Britax, Evenflo

Berri Kids Boutique

Berri Kids Boutique is both an online second hand baby store and a brick-and-mortar where you can find a range of new and gently used baby clothing from well-known kids brands. Based in San Francisco, the virtual store purchases second hand baby clothes from local parents and carefully inspects each item before listing them for sale online. Their items ship nationwide and when you order, you can rest-assured that you’ll receive second hand baby clothes that are in great shape. If something doesn’t fit, they do accept returns for items in original condition with their store tags attached.

What they offer: Clothes, pajamas, outwear, and accessories for babies and kids.

Brands you might find: Mini Boden, Ralph Lauren, Gap, Gymboree, Nordstrom, Old Navy, Mud Pie, Hanna Andersson, Crewcuts by J.Crew

Fly View Productions/E+/Getty Images

Sweet Pea & Teddy

Whether you need a special occasion outfit for your baby just want to stock up on onesies and leggings, Sweet Pea & Teddy has plenty of second hand baby clothes to choose from. Shop for a variety of styles in sizes from preemie through 24 months for babies from national retailers and boutique brands alike. New items are added daily, and the site also offers toddler and kids clothing up to size 14, so you can continue to save on clothes long after babyhood. All items from Sweet Pea & Teddy are final sale.

What they offer: Clothes, pajamas, swimwear, accessories, toys, books, curated baby clothes bundles

Brands you might find: Hanna Andersson, Gymboree, Janie & Jack, Matilda Jane, Mud Pie, Carter’s, Gap Kids, Adidas

Rebelstork

Rebelstork is a second hand baby store that has a huge selection of top baby brands for up to 80% off retail prices. Their site offers a combination of overstock, open box, and used baby gear including furniture, swings, car seats, strollers, high chairs, and even breast pumps and other essential feeding accessories. You can also sell your pre-loved baby goods to Rebelstork to earn up to 80% on your items. Each item for sale is inspected by Rebelstork specialist for quality and condition prior to being listed, so you can be sure you’re getting gear for your baby that’s in good shape.

What they offer: Furniture, bathroom accessories monitors, car seats, breast pumps, carriers, strollers, bouncers, swings, high chairs

Brands you might find: Delta Children, Evenflo, SkipHop, UPPAbaby, Halo, Bugaboo, Medela

Toycycle

Though the name Toycycle might lead you to think this site only has toys, they’re actually one of the best second hand baby stores to find gear like diaper bags, nursery decor, crib bedding, swaddles, and even cloth diapers. Of course, they also have a variety of baby toys, books, clothes, and more to browse if you’re in the market.

You can sell your used baby gear to Toycycle from anywhere in the U.S. by requesting a clean out box or bag to send back filled with baby gear in good condition. All baby items are sold on consignment, and some fees and special conditions do apply to select items, do be sure to read through their seller page to get a feel for how their process works. When your items sell, you’ll get a cash payout via PayPal or Venmo, or can opt for store credit.

What they offer: Strollers, swaddles, decor, feeding gear, carriers, toys, books, clothes

Brands you might find: Aden + Anais, Jujube, Maxi-Cosi, Crate & Kids, Ergobaby, PlanToys, Lovevery, Hape, Melissa & Doug

Bagsy

10'000 Hours/DigitalVision/Getty Images

An online consignment-based shop, Bagsy is one of the best second hand baby stores to find boutique baby outfits for less. If you’re looking for the type of baby clothes you’d find at your favorite specialty boutique instead of something that once hung on a Target rack, this is the spot. They accept outgrown baby items on consignment from a variety of select brands listed on their accepted brands page. All items must be free of stains and damage, but you can request to fill a consignment bag from anywhere in the U.S. for a fee of $3.99. When your items sell, you get 40% of the sale price as a PayPal payout or can choose to credit your store account and shop for new items on the site.

What they offer: Boutique baby and kids clothing

Brands you might find: Matilda Jane, Little English, Bella Bliss, Mud Pie, Petit Plume, Pink Chicken, Magnolia Baby

Mommy & Me Resale

Based out of a brick and mortar storefront in Vancouver, WA, Mommy & Me Resale has thousands of second hand baby clothes available to order online. You can find adorable baby outfits for as little as $1 in sizes preemie to 24 months. Most of their second hand baby clothes are in the $3-$6 range, including some that are new with tags, and they do also carry sizes for older kids. In addition to clothing, they have a selection of baby toys, strollers, baby carriers, blankets, and other essential baby gear, as well as second hand maternity clothes for mom.

What they offer: Clothing, strollers, blankets, baby carriers, bibs, toys, books

Brands you might find: Peg Perego, Ergobaby, Aden + Anais, Carter’s, Cat & Jack, Skip Hop

Kidizen

Kidizen is an online marketplace where parents can buy and sell second hand baby clothes and baby gear from well-loved brands. You can list items for sale yourself or work with one of the site’s style scouts to let them do the heavy lifting. Either way, the site has a wealth of information to walk you through the whole selling process when you’re ready to make a few bucks back on things your baby has outgrown. On the site, you can find a plethora of stylish baby clothes and accessories, as well as diaper bags, carriers, feeding essentials, cloth diapers, crib bedding, nursery decor, and much more.

What they offer: Clothes, bedding, decor, carriers, bathroom essentials, feeding gear, swaddles, diaper bags

Brands you might find: Land of Nod, Primary, Hanna Andersson, Mini Boden, Petunia Pickle Bottom, Aden + Anais

The Swoondle Society

As your baby grows, you can trade their outgrown clothes for the new sizes they need on The Swoondle Society website. The’ll send you a prepaid trade-in bag to fill with gently used baby clothes, and when you send it back, each item is given a level 1-5 to determine the value of your trade. Then, you can choose new items from the site to trade for of that same value. The best part is that you can continue to trade clothing from infancy all the way up through children’s size 16, so long as they’re in gently used, good condition. You can also simply shop for new-to-you baby clothes with a membership to The Swoondle Society.

What they offer: Clothes, shoes, accessories

Brands you might find: Janie and Jack, Gymboree, H&M, Gap Kids, Tea Collection, Nike, Jacadi

Shop Tomorrows

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images

Shop Tomorrows uses a unique token system for parents to buy and sell second hand baby clothes as their child grows. Earn tokens (1 token equates to $1) for items sold and spend them on new-to-you baby clothes. To sell items on the site, you’ll need to sign up for an account, post photos, and fill out a short info form on your item to create a listing. When someone buys your item, you’ll get an email with shipping instructions and earn tokens in exchange for what you’ve sold. Tokens can also be purchased for $1 each or earned through various bonus opportunities and promotions.

What they offer: Clothes, shoes, accessories

Brands you might find: Mini Boden, Gap Baby, Pink Chicken, Cat & Jack, Hanna Andersson, Gymboree

Once Upon A Child

When you want to shop in-person for second hand baby clothes, gear, toys, and furniture, Once Upon A Child has storefront locations nationwide where you can find pretty much everything you need. Depending on where you live, your store’s selection will vary, but you can generally expect to find baby essentials like onesies and bibs alongside second hand baby gear like baby bathtubs, monitors, diaper pails, high chairs, bouncers, baby gates, and furniture like cribs and rockers. To sell your used baby items, check with your local store to see what they currently accept and how much they’ll pay you for it.

What they offer: Furniture, feeding gear, bathroom essentials, toys, swings, play yards, strollers, clothing, shoes, and accessories

Brands you might find: Cat & Jack, Old Navy, Graco, Britax, Evenflo, Chicco

Vestiaire Collective

Vestiaire Collective (formerly known as Tradesy) is a high-end resale website that offers a host of designer clothing and accessories. If you’re in the market for luxury brand baby clothes, you can find them here for a fraction of their original cost. Listing your own designer baby clothes is simple — just add a few photos and some information, then print out a prepaid label to ship when they sell. You can earn up to 85% of the sale price of your item, depending on how long your listing is active. All sales are final, but experts authenticate every item listed, so whether you’re buying or selling, you can feel confident that you’re getting the real deal.

What they offer: Designer clothes, shoes, and accessories

Brands you might find: Moncler, Cartier, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Gucci, Marc Jacobs

ThredUp

Though it’s more of a giant online consignment store than a second hand baby store, ThredUp has plenty of second hand baby clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you outfit your growing baby on a budget. Find onesies, tops, bottoms, dresses, pajamas, swimwear, and so much more when you browse listings by brand, condition, brand, or size. You can also send you outgrown baby clothes to ThredUp where they’ll inspect your items, photograph and post them for sale, ship them when sold, and pay you on consignment. Payout amounts vary by brand.

What they offer: Clothes, shoes, and accessories

Brands you might find: Gerber, Carter’s, Old Navy, Hanna Andersson, Cat & Jack, Baby Gap, Mini Boden, Janie and Jack

Poshmark

Using Poshmark to buy or sell second hand baby clothes and toys is similar to the process of using a platform like Facebook Marketplace. But, the sales are backed by Poshmark, payments made through PayPal, and you’re not limited to your local area. To sell you items, simply post a photo with a description and your asking price. When it sells, Poshmark sends you a prepaid, pre-addressed label to mail your items to the buyer.

What they offer: Clothes, shoes, bathroom items, toys

Brands you might find: VTech, Carter’s, The Children’s Place, Little Sleepies, Cat & Jack, Honest Co., Munchkin