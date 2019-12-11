These 14 Sexy Ugly Christmas Sweaters Are Both Naughty & Nice

Once again, it's "Ugly Christmas Sweater" event season. The tradition is always fun, but if you're tired of the frumpy styles that come along with these parties you may be on the hunt for some sexy ugly Christmas sweaters this year. Thankfully, if you dig deep into the depths of the internet, there are some options out there that are on-theme and hot.

Typically, ugly sweater parties are full of gaudy knit tops that would make Beverly Goldberg proud. The people who really get into the spirit of the party will often pair their sweater with a classic turtleneck (bonus points if it has a Christmas print), a Santa hat, or reindeer antlers (or, all three). The whole thing makes for some great memories and funny pictures to look back on, but leaves a bit to be desired in terms of style.

If you don't want to be a Grinch by not playing by the rules, but would also enjoy wearing something with a sexy twist to it, here's a list of 15 not-so-ugly Christmas sweater options. There's something for just about anyone here, including funny print graphics, sultry takes on otherwise cozy tops, and even some sweaters you may not be totally embarrassed to wear to another holiday event.

1 Ugly Christmas sweater dress Spadehill Women Christmas Pullover Sweater Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $29.99 See On Amazon Why stick with a traditional sweater when you can throw on some tights and knee-high boots with an ugly sweater dress? This one is available in seven different prints and a variety of colors including black, green, red, and pink.

2 A boat neck sweater with a special message for Santa UNAMEIT "I Put Out for Santa" Christmas Raglan Amazon Available in sizes S - XXL $30 See on Amazon This sweater not only has a sexy message but also a raw-hemmed neck and off-the-shoulder style. The sweater, which is available in four colors, is made to have a looser fit so you may want to size up to get the look you want.

3 A laced-up mini sweater dress Long Sleeve Front Lace Up Mini Dress Amazon $14 See On Amazon This unique lace-up ugly sweater is made from soft, breathable fabric so you'll stay cozy, but with a bit of spice in the cleavage area. You can dress it up or down with your favorite Uggs for a casual day around the tree, or booties and a maxi length coat for a work Christmas party.

4 A boat neck "Naughty List" sweater FiercelyYouClothing Naughty List Christmas Sweater Etsy Available in Sizes S - 2XL $25 See on Etsy If you want to just tell it like it is, this handmade sweater with "Naughty List" printed on (with glitter) will do the trick. The thin material and raw hem around the neck adds a little style that typical, bulky sweaters just don't have. Plus, you can customize this sweater by choosing between seven holiday-appropriate colors as well as multiple font color options.

5 A pink subtly sexy cropped sweater Santa Baby Crop Christmas Sweater Boohoo Available in sizes S-L $32 See On Boohoo Want to stay on-trend while still paying homage to the ugly Christmas sweaters of Christmas past? This cropped Santa Baby sweater from Boohoo is practically begging you to pair it with a mini skirt and heels.

6 Off-the-shoulder reindeer sweater NoBull Woman Apparel "Let's Get Blitzened" Christmas Slouchy Sweatshirt Scarlet Wine Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $29.95 See On Amazon While you could opt for the classic sweater and turtleneck combo, this cold shoulder sweater is an everyday option for those who prefer a more neutral take on the ugly Christmas sweater. It fulfills all the ugly Christmas sweater requirements: a festive color, a quirky Christmasy phrase, and of course a holiday cartoon character, just without all the bells and whistles like tinsel and actual jingle bells (which can get annoying after a few hours).

7 A sexy Santa illusion Ugly Christmas Sweater Company Women's Assorted Pullover Xmas Sweaters In 'Black Sexy Santa's Helper' Amazon Available in sizes XS - XXL $30 See on Amazon If you want to appear sexy but still wear something less revealing, this crew neck sweater is it. This pull-on (and machine washable!) top provides ample coverage but will definitely serve as a conversation starter.

8 A sexy Frosty sweater dress Snowman Scarf Sweater Dress Amazon Available in sizes XS-4XL $64.95 See On Tipsy Elves You won’t need a corn cob pipe and a button nose to make this Frosty The Snowman dress come alive. Available in a wide range of sizes, spice up this festive body-con dress with a bit of texture: think latex boots and a leather jacket. Who said Christmas parties couldn’t be a little sexy?

9 A request for a mistletoe Joyland Christmas Cropped Mistletoe Hoodie Belk Available in sizes S, M, and L $56 See on Belk This cropped, hooded sweater comes with a festive holiday request to meet under the mistletoe. The knit sweater has sequin detailing on the front and a faux mistletoe attached to the hood with a bow. While the top is machine washable, you'll get the best results if you hand wash it.

10 A deep v-neck candy cane cardigan Tipsey Elves Women's Sequin Candy Cane Cardigan Amazon Available in XS - XXL $40 See on Amazon You can make any ugly Christmas sweater sexy when it's sold in the cardigan version like this sequined top. It has attention-grabbing gold button closure as well as festive candy canes and stars sewn on the front and back.

11 Ugly (but somehow sexy) sweater dress with ornaments Gaudy Garland Sweater Dress Tipsy Elves Available in XS-3XL $69.95 See On Tipsy Elves This authentic ugly Christmas sweater might not be for everyone. The tinsel and ornaments might be where some people draw the line on tackiness, but with a chunky belt to offer some shape, this dress will make you the star of any holiday gathering. You’ll definitely want to hand-wash this dress though. We wouldn’t want an ornament disaster in the washing machine.

12 Dear Santa cropped sweater Sexy Ugly Christmas Sweater Etsy Available in sizes XS-2X $34.99 See On Etsy This ugly Christmas sweater is definitely not something you’ll wear around grandma and grandpa this Christmas. But a festive night out with your fellow moms looking to connect with your younger self? Pull this baby out of the back of your closet. Since it’s sold on Etsy, feel free to work with the designer to create a style you’re more than comfortable in.

13 An off-the-shoulder Santa sweater Merry Christmas Off The Shoulder Sweater Amazon Available in sizes S-XXL $18.99 See On Amazon Who else is a sucker for a precious Santa print? Available in green, red, and a classic ugly Christmas sweater option, wear this to your more casual holiday get-togethers. It provides enough coverage to hang out with the kids, while playing with a stylish trend like the off-the shoulder element.

14 A sparkly Mrs. Claus sweater Tipsy Elves Women's Sequin Mrs. Claus Christmas Sweater Amazon Available in XS - XXL $50 See on Amazon This Mrs. Claus inspired cardigan features gold sequined stars on the front and back and includes Santa's signature white, fluffy trim. It should be noted that this top is form fitting and the only closure it offers is the black belt that it comes with (so you may want to use some safety pins if you're concerned about coverage).

Ugly Christmas sweaters aren’t always everyone’s favorite way to spread holiday cheer. However, with the right group of friends, some good old-fashioned online shopping, and a bit of self-confidence, your ugly Christmas sweater can be your favorite (and sexiest) outfit of the holiday season. Santa and his elves won’t know what hit them.