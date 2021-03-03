Single Parents Could Get Their Homes Cleaned For Free For A Whole Year

Do you know who could use a little help? Every parent. Everywhere. But perhaps single parents are especially in need of some extra assistance right now during, what feels like, a never-ending pandemic. And thanks to a new campaign from Yelp offering single parents the chance to win free cleaning services for an entire year, some much-needed help could be on the way soon.

In honor of National Single Parent Day on March 21, Yelp has launched a Springs For Single Cleaning initiative. The online review portal is offering select users a $4,000 gift card towards the cost of cleaning services once per week for a full year. Think about that for a moment. According to a 2018 survey by the American Cleaning Institute, parents spend an average of seven hours per week cleaning their homes. That was in 2018, before 2020 hit and millions of families were spending all of their time at home studying and working and trying to live through a pandemic. It seems pretty likely that this number has gone up exponentially since then.

To enter Yelp's Springs For Cleaning Giveaway for the chance to win free cleaning services for a year, you have to be at least 18 years old and living in the continental United States. You also have to be a registered Yelp user with an account with a photo of yourself that is actually you, and be a single parent. You'll need to fill out and submit an entry form, one per household, between March 3 through March 21 via your Yelp account and visit the Giveaway site and tell Yelp why you need help along with your name and email address. Also, you'll need to visit Yelp's "Request A Quote" feature in the "Home Cleaning" category and offer proof of that along with your form.

The United States has the most single parents raising their kids per capita in the world, according to a 2018 study by PEW Research. Approximately one quarter of kids under the age of 18 are being raised by a single parent in the United States. That's a lot of homes needing a lot of help with the cleaning. So get to that Yelp giveaway site soon; competition could be pretty stiff.