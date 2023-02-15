The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled almost half a million baby activity gyms from the popular brand Skip Hop. One of the hanging toys on the play mat — the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym — has small rain drops attached to the cloud by ribbons. The CPSC’s recall alert states, “the droplets can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.”

The CPSC and Skip Hop urge anyone who owns one of these baby activity gyms to cut the rain drops off of the cloud toy and throw them away to prevent babies from placing them in their mouths. While no injuries have been reported to the CPSC at this time, Skip Hop has been notified of 12 children putting the rain drops on the cloud toy in their mouths.

In a statement on their website, Skip Hop says the recall is voluntary, applies to activity gyms with the style number 307150 and UPC number 879674025721, and were sold between June 2016 and December 2022. If you need help identifying whether your play mat is part of the recall, the CPSC says these numbers are printed on the product.

Skip Hop encourages anyone who cuts off the raindrops from the cloud to submit a photo to them to receive a $10 gift card and free shipping code to use on their products. You can do this by visiting their online recall alert and clicking “submission form” in the upper righthand corner of the page.

Both Skip Hop’s statement and the CPSC recall alert state that only the raindrop toy is cause for concern, not the rest of the play mat. If consumers have any questions or concerns, the CPSC says to reach out to Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or contact them online at skiphoprecall.com.