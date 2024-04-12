Listen, we watch a lot of sports in my house, but there is just something about the Masters Tournament. Maybe it’s because we live in Georgia where the tournament is held or maybe it’s because it’s full of spring vibes, but there’s something special about watching this golf tournament — even if you’re not normally a golf fan. And having a list of snacks for the Masters, whether you’re hosting a party or just want your own Masters-themed foods to munch on, is imperative.
The really good news? Making food for the Masters doesn’t have to mean making a bunch of golf-themed treats (although one or two won’t hurt). The Masters Tournament is held in Augusta, Georgia, and they already have some traditional snacks and foods for the golfers. You can actually purchase hosting kits for the Masters directly from the Augusta National Golf Club and eat just like everyone in the azaleas. But since the Masters are already here, try out some of these recipes, which include everything from pimento cheese to caramel and pecan treats for the perfect Masters menu.
Don’t forget to grab some pre-made items, too, like barbecue potato chips and Moon Pies. You’ll want some nervous snacking when it’s down to the wire on Sunday.
The Masters Tournament lasts all weekend, so you have plenty of time to whip up one or all of these recipes to help you celebrate.