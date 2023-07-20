Is your kid already talking about what they’re going to be for Halloween this year? Worry not, because it won’t be long before Spirit Halloween stores are open across the nation. You may not be ready to be dreaming about pumpkins, witches, and all things spooky, but the Halloween costume store wants you to be prepared well in advance. If being late to the game sounds wickedly scary to you, you might want to keep reading to find out when Spirit Halloween stores will open up in 2023.

When does Spirit Halloween open in 2023?

While the flagship Spirit Halloween store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey opens on July 29, 2023, the other 1,500 Spirit Halloween locations will open their doors starting the first week of August through the end of September, a Spirit Halloween representative tells Romper.

If you’re thinking of visiting the flagship store on opening day, get there early. They are expecting thousands of shoppers to start lining up their Egg Harbor Township location as early as 7 a.m. And because it’s their 40th Anniversary, they are celebrating the season’s opening and their anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony and swag bags awarded to the first 200 customers.

How can I find a Spirit Halloween location near me?

Spirit Halloween has a store locater you can use to find the closest store to you starting July 24. Keep in mind some locations vary year by year, so you’ll definitely want to use the store locator before heading over. Store hours will also vary by location.

What about online shopping?

Lucky for you and your trick-or-treaters, the Spirit Halloween online store is open year round. We’d be lying if we said we didn’t already hop on there to look for Barbie and Ken costumes, which are going to be available in adult sizes soon. Until then, you can use the website to purchase costumes, decorations and animatronics.