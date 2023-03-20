We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
I have three daughters, which means my house is literally bursting to the seams with Squishmallows. But, come on. They’re Squishmallows. Which means it doesn’t matter if my husband and I eventually have to start sleeping in the shed outside — we can’t stop getting Squishmallows. And the spring 2023 and Easter 2023 Squishmallows might be some of the cutest yet.
One of the things I love most about Squishmallows is how they’re available literally everywhere. You can find them at Walmart, at Target, online, even the magical seasonal aisle at Walgreens. And they’re often in different sizes and slightly different varieties, so basically you can spend your whole life searching for cute Squishmallows. The dreeeeam.
The new spring and Easter Squishmallows are as darling as you’d imagine. I especially love the floral collection, which includes a sweet, pastel floral pattern on the belly of some very cute animal-themed Squishmallows, like lambs and frogs. There are also, of course, some very specific Easter-themed Squishmallows like eggs and bunnies, but you truly just can’t go wrong with any of them. Whether you’re buying them as Easter basket stuffers or just to add to your collection, these new spring 2023 and Easter Squishmallows are so sweet.
OK, it’s time to get your favorite. Even if you don’t want to make it an Easter gift and you just really need a floral Squishmallow cow in your house — go for it.