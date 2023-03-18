While the cold days of winter make you crave all of the cozy soups, stews, and hearty comfort meals out there, the sunnier and slightly warmer days of spring call for something a little different. As the Spring Equinox nears and the weather changes, you’ll want to take advantage of the fruits and veggies that are in season to make lighter, brighter meals — think salads, veggie-packed omelettes or quiches, fresh soups, and all of the strawberry desserts. After all, there’s no better way to celebrate the new season with some Spring Equinox recipes.

And with so much produce in season for spring, there are a lot of options to choose from, and they’re a departure from the in-season produce you were prioritizing when researching Fall Equinox recipes. Head to your local grocery store or farmer’s market and be sure to stock up on fruits and veggies like asparagus, peas, rhubarb, broccoli, fresh herbs, peas, spinach, and strawberries. You can take advantage of these foods for every meal, including dessert. Bring on the season of new beginnings with the below spring recipes and get ready to find some new go-to meal options.

Whipped feta and sugar snap peas A Cozy Kitchen If you haven’t tried whipping feta cheese yet, this is your sign to do so. This whipped feta and sugar snap pea appetizer from A Cozy Kitchen is a great way to use fresh peas in the spring, and looks so good you’ll probably want to eat it straight out of the bowl. Whipping feta gives it a deliciously creamy and smooth texture that is a total game changer, and it’s much easier than it sounds.

Spring flower sugar cookies Hummingbird High These spring flower sugar cookies from Hummingbird High are worth making for the pretty photo opportunities alone. These take classic sugar cookies and cover them In the loveliest rose water glaze. They then get decorated with the prettiest edible flowers that just make them so gorgeous to look at. You may not even want to actually eat them (but you should, because they’re delicious).

Chicken and pasta with asparagus Averie Cooks This chicken and asparagus pasta dish from Averie Cooks is an easy and delicious way to take advantage of in-season asparagus. It’s simple and fast enough for a weeknight dinner, with satisfying chicken as a protein and fresh veggies to keep it bright. This will quickly become a new go-to option.

Chicken and dumpling soup Brooklyn Supper Just because winter is coming to an end doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy soup — there are some chilly days in spring too. This comforting chicken and dumpling soup from Brooklyn Supper is a Spring Equinox recipe that’s worth the effort. Made with lots of carrots, radishes, and chives, this is full of spring veggies and even has pillowy dumplings to boot.

Rhubarb muffins A Beautiful Plate Not sure what to do with the stalks of pretty pink rhubarb you saw for sale? Make it into these fluffy rhubarb muffins from A Beautiful Plate. Made with protein-rich Greek yogurt and whole wheat flour, these are a healthy way to start your day and also make a delicious snack. They also add a really nice shade of pale pink to the muffins that even kids will love.

Feta, spinach, and pea shakshuka The Curious Plate This feta, spinach, and pea shakshuka from The Curious Plate isn’t your typical shakshuka, but that’s part of what makes it so intriguing. Utilizing some of spring’s best produce, this makes a great option for anytime of day, whether it’s brunch, lunch, or dinner. Cumin and Aleppo pepper add some heat to these fresh flavors.

Ham and broccoli quiche Foodie Crush Do something different with your breakfast eggs and make this ham and broccoli quiche from Foodie Crush on the Spring Equinox. It’s perfect to make if you’re having company over for brunch or lunch, but it could also be a great meal prep recipe to have on hand for busy mornings. Made with cheddar cheese and chunks of ham, this is a savory treat.

Crispy artichoke white bean salad Two Peas and Their Pod This crispy artichoke and white bean salad from Two Peas and Their Pod uses springtime lemons, cabbage, and artichokes to create a satisfying vegetarian dish. Roasting artichoke hearts brings out all of their flavor and crisps up the outside, and the crunchy cabbage and creamy white beans goes perfectly.

Mini strawberry sheet cake A Cozy Kitchen Few things are cuter than this mini strawberry sheet cake from A Cozy Kitchen. It’s the perfect size for a small family or even just for you, and it looks good whether it’s decorated with the little strawberries or not. The entire cake is perfectly pastel pink, which makes it especially fitting for spring.

Asparagus and potato soup A Beautiful Plate Another perfect spring soup is this asparagus and potato soup from A Beautiful Plate. The asparagus keeps it lighter than your usual hearty potato soup. The cream on top is made of in-season chives and sour cream, and while it’s optional, it’s also strongly recommended for some additional fresh flavor.

One pot spinach and sun-dried tomato pasta Half-Baked Harvest One pot pasta dishes are super simple and require less cleanup, so there’s always a good idea. This pasta with spinach and sundried tomatoes from Half-Baked Harvest is made with lots of burrata and plenty of greens for a well-rounded vegetarian meal. Marinated artichokes add some flavor, and fresh basil on top is a bonus.

Blueberry smoothie A Classic Twist Looking for a quick and easy snack or breakfast to whip up on the Spring Equinox? This blueberry smoothie from A Classic Twist is a great option. Made with blueberries, bananas, and coconut cream, this has the fresh flavors of spring. Hemp hearts and Greek yogurt add in a lot of protein, making this a satisfying breakfast if you want something small.

Broccoli walnut pesto pasta The Curious Plate Broccoli is in season for spring, so it’s a great veggie to pick up at the grocery store. This broccoli walnut pesto pasta from The Curious Plate is a good dish for it to star in, since it uses a hearty pesto that is made with broccoli for a more unique taste. It’s perfect with pasta and some extra toasted walnuts on top, and it’s a pretty easy meal that will definitely impress guests.

Chicken and spring vegetables with soba noodles Simply Scratch This easy chicken and soba noodle stir fry from Simply Scratch makes good use of spring veggies like green onions, carrots, and sugar snap peas. A miso peanut sauce is poured on top as it cooks, adding tons of flavor. This is a great weeknight Springtime Equinox recipe that the whole family will love.

Crockpot spinach artichoke dip A Spicy Perspective Spinach artichoke dip from A Spicy Perspective takes two great spring vegetables (spinach and artichokes) and makes them into an irresistible snack or appetizer. This one is made in the crockpot, which makes it even more simple and less intimidating. Make this for your next get-together, or just to have to eat during the week.

Spring vegetable potstickers A Cozy Kitchen If you’ve never made your own potstickers or dumplings before, then this is probably not a recipe you’ll want to make on a busy weekday. That said, it’s worth the extra effort. These spring vegetable potstickers from A Cozy Kitchen are packed with seasonal favorites like peas and leeks, along with ginger, sesame oil, and garlic. And, of course, you can’t forget the dipping sauce.

Coconut macaroon bird nest cookies A Pretty Life In the Suburbs It’s never too easy to start making cute Easter-inspired recipes for your kids. These coconut macaroon cookies from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs have vanilla frosting in the middle, where you can place little Easter egg candies. The result? A cookie that looks almost exactly like a bird’s nest you might find outside during the spring.

Asparagus carbonara The Curious Plate Asparagus is basically a staple ingredient in the spring, when it is the most fresh and comes in at a great price point. This asparagus carbonara from The Curious Plate is a unique way to take on the veggie. Salty bacon, cheese, and egg yolks makes this rich and delicious. It’s a good side dish or light lunch.

Green goddess pasta salad Foodie Crush Packed with veggies, this green goddess pasta salad from Foodie Crush is a fresh take on your traditional barbecue side dish. It features all of the green things: peas, spinach, zucchini, olives, and a ton of fresh herbs, as well as a green goddess dressing. This is good for meal prep or as a side dish.

Grilled halloumi salad Gimme Some Oven Try something new with this grilled halloumi salad from Gimme Some Oven. Halloumi is a firm cheese that grills or bakes really well, and has a salty, satisfying taste that makes it a good stand in to traditional proteins like chicken or fish. It’s so good on a salad, especially one made with spicy arugula and tangy lemon.

Brown butter bacon tortellini Two Peas and Their Pod This brown butter bacon tortellini dish from Two Peas and Their Pod mixes some unlikely ingredients. Brown butter adds some nutty sweetness, thick pieces of bacon add some saltiness, and asparagus is a fresh addition. This all comes together with cheesy tortellini, and it quickly become a new favorite spring recipe.

Chive and cheddar quiche Brooklyn Supper This vegetarian chive and cheddar quiche from Brooklyn Supper uses simple ingredients to make something that’s just really, really good. It’s made with onions, cheddar cheese, lots of chives, and some Dijon mustard for a really great flavor. Quiche can be used for any meal and holds up well in the fridge.

Tofu and veggie stir fry Jessica In The Kitchen Vegans (or really anyone) will love this tofu and veggie stir fry from Jessica In The Kitchen. It mixes crispy tofu with broccoli, green onions, and carrots. But it’s really the ginger sauce that makes this one stand out. This comes together so easily and is an excellent weeknight option.

Slow cooker split pea soup Five Heart Home Split pea soup is another great option for a spring soup. This split pea soup from Five Heart Home is made in the slow cooker, so it really couldn’t be any more simple. Diced ham gives it a nice meaty saltiness, and potatoes make it even more hearty and satisfying.

Spiced veggie danishes The Curious Plate Want to make a spring meal that will impress guests? Try these spiced veggie danishes from The Curious Plate. Frozen puff pastry sheets make these taste like a savory pastry, and it uses creamy fontina, as well as in-season veggies like broccoli, chives, and leeks.

Be sure to take advantage of the upcoming spring season by heading to the grocery store and grabbing some veggies, like broccoli, leeks, chives, cabbage, peas, and spinach. Any of these recipes will help you celebrate the Spring Equinox the most delicious way possible.