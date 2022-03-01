As the days get warmer and robins begin to chirp, sharing a springtime riddle is a fun way to make your kids or friends giggle. What can run fast, but can’t walk? What flower is the best kisser? Why are birds terrible gift givers? (Read on to find out.)
What makes these spring riddles different from a basic knock-knock joke? The answers are a play on words or a clever pun. Riddles pose a little conundrum or puzzle the listener has to solve. Since a riddle takes a thoughtful pause to figure out, they are particularly useful for entertaining your kids around the dinner table or during the endless car line wait at school drop-off.
These spring riddles may be silly, but they are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. Yes, they are a tad too goofy as they play on the season’s themes but that’s what makes them so fun and causes your kids to think. As April’s showers bring May flowers, springtime bursts with baby animals, flowers, and rainbows. Tuck one of these springtime riddles on a note in your kid’s lunchbox, bookmark the tab for when your crew is getting restless, or share a few on your Instagram stories.