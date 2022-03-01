As the days get warmer and robins begin to chirp, sharing a springtime riddle is a fun way to make your kids or friends giggle. What can run fast, but can’t walk? What flower is the best kisser? Why are birds terrible gift givers? (Read on to find out.)

What makes these spring riddles different from a basic knock-knock joke? The answers are a play on words or a clever pun. Riddles pose a little conundrum or puzzle the listener has to solve. Since a riddle takes a thoughtful pause to figure out, they are particularly useful for entertaining your kids around the dinner table or during the endless car line wait at school drop-off.

These spring riddles may be silly, but they are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. Yes, they are a tad too goofy as they play on the season’s themes but that’s what makes them so fun and causes your kids to think. As April’s showers bring May flowers, springtime bursts with baby animals, flowers, and rainbows. Tuck one of these springtime riddles on a note in your kid’s lunchbox, bookmark the tab for when your crew is getting restless, or share a few on your Instagram stories.

1 Rain Or Shine Spring Riddles Why is April the cleanest month? April showers. What kind of bow can’t be tied? A rainbow. What can run fast, but can’t walk? Water. What can fall without getting hurt, and pour but is not a pitcher? Rain. If 10 kids try to squeeze under one umbrella, how do none of them get wet? Because it wasn’t raining. What goes up when the rain comes down? An umbrella. What can make the weather change in an instant? A storm. How does spring end? With a G.

2 A Bouquet Of Spring Flower Riddles Shutterstock What gift does April give to May? Flowers. How did the daffodil win the car race? Petal to the metal. What is yellow, 10 feet tall, but not a giraffe? A sunflower. What flower is the best kisser? Two-lip. What do flowers and trampolines have in common? They love spring(s).

3 A Nest Of Spring Riddles What has to be broken before you can use it? An egg. Why are birds terrible gift givers? They are cheep. Why did the police arrest the bird? He was robin. Why do birds fly north in the spring? Because it is too far to walk. How does a bird find its nest on a treasure map? Eggs mark the spot. How do birds communicate? They Twitter.