You have your head-to-toe green outfit planned for a night of pub hopping and you’ve mapped out your town’s parade route with your kids so you can catch bucketsful of candy, but have you done any shopping for St. Patrick’s Day gifts? When you think of the mid-March holiday, the first thing that probably pops into your mind isn’t gift-giving, but perhaps it should be. How fun would it be to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a gift or two for your kids, your parter, your friends, or anyone else in your life who could use a bit of joy?

Are you rolling your eyes at the thought of having to shop for yet another gift-giving holiday so soon after the Christmas rush and Valentine’s Day sprint? I totally get it — being a magic-maker is exhausting. But, if you’re looking for a way to spread some goodness and cheer in the world, a sweet surprise on a holiday not typically reserved for gifts can do just that.

From thoughtful presents like a four-leaf clover charm necklace for your Irish BFF to a silly leprechaun-adorned beanie that your teen can (sham)rock on a cool spring day, there’s something for everyone in your life on this list. Whether you gift your child’s teachers a sweet coffee mug or fill a basket with green-themed goodies to drop on your neighbor’s doorstep, these St. Patrick’s Day gifts are sure to brighten anyone’s day on March 17.

1 A Holiday-Themed Popcorn Box Packed With Pop St. Patrick's Day Popcorn Sampler The Popcorn Factory $29.99 see on the popcorn factory Fancy popcorn is an appropriate gift for pretty much anyone you can think of. Your kids, your spouse, your boss, your friends, your kid’s teachers, your parents — it literally works for them all. If they like popcorn even a little bit, it’s a good gift because there are a variety of flavors to choose from. The “Kiss Me I’m Irish” popcorn gift set from The Popcorn Factory includes five flavors — butter, cheese, caramel, cookies and creme, and white cheddar — all individually wrapped and packed inside of an adorable St. Patrick’s Day-themed box. This is also a great gift choice to send to loved ones who may not live close to you.

2 A St. Patrick’s Day Picture Book "How To Catch A Leprechaun" written by Adam Wallace, illustrated by Andy Elkerton Bookshop $10.11 $10.99 see on bookshop Part of the How to Catch series, if your kids love titles like How to Catch an Elf and How to Catch a Unicorn, consider adding How to Catch a Leprechaun to their collection as a St. Patrick’s Day gift. Author Adam Wallace and illustrator Andy Elkerton really hit it out of the park with this zany, Irish-themed tale. Books are my go-to gift for my own kids, but also for all of the other kids in our life. Going to a birthday party? Gift a book. Want to give your nephew a St. Patrick’s Day surprise? A book is perfect. Basically, you just really can’t go wrong with a sweet picture book, especially when it’s on-theme like this one.

3 Shamrock Soap St. Patrick’s Day Goat Milk Soap Blooms and Bushels $7 see on etsy Spread the luck of the Irish to your friends, coworkers, neighbors, or anyone else who would appreciate a delicious-smelling soap set with this St. Patrick’s Day gift. Each box comes complete with three shamrock-shaped soaps in varying scents like spearmint eucalyptus, greenhouse, clover and aloe, sweet clover, and cucumber melon. Made in small batches, each soap bar is handcrafted from a goat’s milk base and hand cut into an adorable shamrock shape, perfect for celebrating the holiday. They come wrapped in clear cellophane with a cute gift tag, but you can also upgrade your soap’s packaging to a small gift box for just a dollar extra.

4 A Four-Leaf Clover Fanny Pack Lucky Fanny Pack With 6 Drink Holders Tipsy Elves $24.95 see on tipsy elves For the person in your life who you can guarantee will be at a pub pounding green beers like it’s their paying job on March 17, this hilarious beer holder fanny pack is the perfect St. Patrick’s Day gift. With this gift, there’s no need to shout “hold my beer” when they take to the floor to recreate Riverdance. The fanny pack set is made from shimmering gold nylon and is adorned with shamrocks and green lettering to spell out the word “lucky” across five of the six beer pockets. Look, if they’re going to dance the night away doing an Irish jig (or at least attempting to) why not gift them somewhere safe to store their drinks while they do?

5 A Stuffed Shamrock Seamus The Shamrock Kisses And Caffeine $0 see on etsy A smiling shamrock is a cute gift to give small kids in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. This adorable plush pal from Kisses and Caffeine on Etsy is called Seamus the Shamrock, so while the toy is admittedly very on-theme for the holiday, he’s even got a strong Irish name to back it up. Each hand-crocheted shamrock measures approximately 7.5 inches tall and 6 inches wide and is filled with soft poly-fill stuffing, so it’s just perfect for your little one to snuggle up with. Choose from light or dark green yarn when you gift your child this fun, handmade toy for St. Patrick’s Day.

6 A St. Patrick’s Day Tee Mickey Or Minnie Mouse St. Patricks Shirt Custom Cottage Design Available in sizes 2T to 4T, Youth XS to XL, and Adult XS to XXL $9.95 see on etsy Everybody needs a fun shirt for St. Patrick’s Day, and I will never actually outgrow wearing clothing with classic Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie. These St. Patrick’s Day tees from Etsy seller Custom Cottage Design come in sizes for toddlers, kids, and adults, so they’re perfect for parents who want to twin with their kiddos for the holiday. Choose from green, heather green, gray, or white for your t-shirt’s primary color and then pick whether you want a St. Patrick’s Day-themed Mickey or Minnie Mouse printed on the front. There’s just something so nostalgic about a holiday shirt with these iconic figures that it’s hard to go wrong giving them as a gift, no matter who it’s for.

7 Shamrock Socks Women's St. Patrick's Day Low Cut Socks Target Women's sizes 4-10 $4 see on target What do you gift your hard-to-please tween daughter that won’t make her roll her eyes like it’s her paying job? Technically, there’s no way to promise that won’t happen even with the most ideal of gifts, but cozy socks are usually a safe bet. These green-striped St. Patrick’s Day socks from Target are warm and comfortable. At just $4 for the pair, they’re an affordable gift to give on their own or add to a small gift basket of green-themed goodies. (Plus, your tween doesn’t actually have to wear them out of the house if for whatever reason shamrocks are suddenly “uncool” by the junior high crowd.)

8 A Shamrock Charm Necklace 14K Solid Gold Four Leaf Necklace Maya And Mia $156 see on etsy How beautiful is this minimalist-style clover pendant? The necklace chain and shamrock pendant are made from solid 14K gold, and the pendant is shaded with a bright green enamel coloring. The standard chain length for this necklace is 18-inches, but you can also customize the length and style of the chain for an additional fee. If you’re looking for a special gift to give someone who has strong ties to the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, this is a fantastic choice. It’s also a great piece if you want to treat yourself with something gorgeous to wear in honor of the holiday.

9 St. Patrick’s Day Pajamas Peanuts St. Patrick's Day Sleeper In Organic Cotton Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 0-3m to child's size 3 $44 see on hanna andersson Will your baby actually remember what gifts you gave them for their first St. Patrick’s Day? Of course not. But they will be able to look back at photos of it one day and see the adorable Snoopy-clad St. Patrick’s Day pajamas from Hanna Andersson that you dressed them in. Those holiday photo ops make a simple pair of PJs a gift that keeps giving. There’s also a two-piece long john set in the same fun Peanuts print available from Hanna Andersson for older kids, and they come in adult sizes, too, so the whole family can get in the spirit of the holiday!

10 A Set Of Shamrock Mugs Shamrock Mug Set Belleek Group $43.99 $65 see on wayfair From your kids’ teachers to your mother-in-law, your favorite neighbor, or even yourself, this shamrock-adorned mug set is a fun St. Patrick’s Day gift idea for the tea and coffee drinkers in your life. This set of two ivory-colored coffee mugs features a basketweave design with a hand painted sprig of green four-leaf clovers. Each mug holds 8 ounces of liquid luck (or, you know, coffee and Irish cream) to celebrate the holiday in style. They’re microwave safe (for anyone who needs to reheat their cup of coffee for the fifth time) and can also be put in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

11 A Rainbow Pop-It Rainbow Fidget Pop GLLBTPT $5.99 see on amazon Does your child need yet another pop-it to add to their (already overwhelmingly large) collection? Not necessarily. But, you know they love them, so if you’re going to get them a St. Patrick’s Day gift anyway, you might as well get them an inexpensive toy that you know they’re going to play with for hours on end. According to St. Patrick’s Day lore, leprechauns hide their pots of golden treasure at the end of the rainbow, so a rainbow-shaped pop-it is a cute choice for the holiday. These pop-its are made from non-toxic silicone and include 29 flexible bubbles to poke, prod, and pop back and forth from one side to the other.

12 A Leprechaun Beanie Leprechaun Knit Beanie Hat Happy Hatter One Size Fits Most $24.99 see on Gone For A Run If anyone in your life is in need of a St. Patrick’s Day gift that they can also wear out in the world to celebrate the holiday, consider this hilariously fun leprechaun beanie. Complete with red eyebrows and a sprig of shamrocks on top, it is just too cute to pass up. The beanie is a one size fits most style with an opening that can stretch to accommodate various head sizes. The hat’s opening measures 21 inches around when not stretched. While this might not be the right fit for especially young kids, it would likely work just fine for older kids, teens, and adults alike.

13 A Clover Candle Four Leaf Clover Medium Single-Wick Candle DW Home $11.20 see on dw home What’s better than a gift that smells good? A gift that smells good and is sparkly. This Four Leaf Clover candle from DW Home is one St. Patrick’s Day gift that is sure to (literally) brighten anyone’s day. The candle is a glittery green color and features a clover scent with notes of sweet island willow, green sugarcane, white hyacinth, blonde woods, and citrus. One reviewer noted that it’s “entrancing to watch the glitter” as it sparkles, and another said the scent reminds her daughter of a trip to Ireland. One 9-ounce candle offers approximately 30 hours of burn time.

14 A St. Patrick’s Day Bath Bomb Leprechaun Poop Bath Bomb Bon Bon Bathhouse $5.99 see on etsy If your kids have ever wondered what a leprechaun’s poop looks like, you can gift them the answer in the form of this fun St. Patrick’s Day bath bomb. I really don’t know what it is with kids and their love of all things poop-shaped these days, but for some reason, a poop-themed present is always good for a few laughs. You can order these bath bombs from Etsy seller Bon Bon Bathhouse with or without glitter and even add a fun toy surprise (poop-shaped, naturally) inside for a dollar extra. Each green bath bomb is made from natural, non-toxic, kid-safe ingredients like epsom salt, vitamin E, and aloe vera.