When it comes to gift-giving, you can almost never go wrong giving a Star Wars fan something related to the franchise. The thing about Star Wars that makes the merchandise so giftable is that the fandom spans literal generations. I can give the same Star Wars gifts to my 50-something-year-old dad or my 9-year-old and they’ll be equally as excited. (When in doubt, Yoda rarely fails to make people smile.)

Some of the best gifts I’ve ever received have been Star Wars-themed — a collectible Episode I Monopoly set for my 12th birthday, Rogue One on Blu-Ray for Mother’s Day, and a Baby Yoda Funko POP from my kids for my birthday this year, just to name a few. Another gift-giving moment where Star Wars really shined in my home was when ‘Santa’ re-decorated my kids’ entire bathroom overnight with a BB-8 soap dispenser, R2-D2 trashcan, and a retro movie shower curtain. It’s still my favorite room, three years later.

The mix of nostalgia, pop culture, and sci-fi that make these Star Wars gifts a stellar choice for occasions big and small just cannot be overstated. Your best friend’s birthday? Baby Yoda necklace. May the 4th? Droid rug. Your teenager’s Easter basket? Mandalorian t-shirt. These 20 Star Wars gifts just work on every level, and nobody is going to want to re-gift them to a galaxy far, far away.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Washable Area Rug Corellian Ikat Navy Rug Ruggable 5'x7' $229 see on ruggable I cannot get over how cute and colorful this area rug is. Part of Ruggable’s Star Wars collection, this particular style features different ships from the movies in a fun, artistic style. The best part of this rug (other than the adorable motif, obviously) is that it’s totally washable, so it’s a great gift for parents of kids who spill things. Simply remove the rug’s cover from the rug pad and throw it in the washing machine.

2 Baby Yoda Doormat The Child Doormat Pyramid America $20 see on amalgam comics & coffeehouse Need to give someone a housewarming gift? This is the way. Welcome guests from across the galaxy into your home with this Star Wars doormat featuring the adorable little green dude from The Mandalorian, Grogu. Because who wouldn’t love being greeted at the door by those big Baby Yoda eyes?

3 Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker 'Star Wars' Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker Williams-Sonoma $50 see on williams-sonoma I have a feeling that waffles in the shape of the only ship that made the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs taste better than any other waffle ever made. This waffle maker from Williams-Sonoma in the shape of the Millennium Falcon is just the best idea to gift the Star Wars (or breakfast) lover in your life.

4 R2 D2 Wristwatch 'Star Wars' R2 D2 Limited Edition Women's Watch Citizen $223 see on jared Perfect for a birthday or anniversary gift, this limited edition R2 D2 watch is an amazing way to mark a special occasion for Star Wars fans. One especially fun aspect of this watch is that its production was limited to just 1,977 pieces — 1977 is the year that Star Wars: A New Hope was released.

5 Glass Storage Containers 4-Cup Decorated 8-Piece 'Star Wars' Storage Set Pyrex $36 see on amazon Decorated with images of Yoda, Chewbacca, Stormtroopers, The Millenium Falcon, and more, these Pyrex food storage containers are sure to delight any Star Wars fan. Each tempered glass container is dishwasher and microwave safe and comes complete with a matching lid. Give this gift to your nephew that’s heading off to college, your new neighbor, your sister-in-law, or any other fan whose kitchen you want to fill with fun food storage.

6 ‘Mandalorian’ Planter Mandalorian Concrete Mini Planter Doolittle Dorks $25 see on etsy You can welcome your new co-worker to the office or brighten your best friend’s day with this miniature concrete planter in the shape of The Mandalorian’s helmet. The planter’s small size makes it the ideal desk or countertop decoration, plus, you can order it with or without the succulent included.

7 Jedi Bathroom Box 'Star Wars' Wooden Bathroom Box Zimmer Smith Crafts $40 see on etsy Moms of boys will surely appreciate the humor of this Star Wars-themed wooden bathroom box that reads, “Aim like a Jedi, not like a Stormtrooper.” It fits perfectly on the back of the toilet for storing toilet paper, but could also be used for extra bath products and soaps.

8 Grogu Flask Baby Yoda Flask A to Z Imagine $21 see on etsy This adorable 6-ounce stainless steel Baby Yoda flask is the perfect gift for your next bachelor or bachelorette bash. Featuring the phrase “Water this is not” in the style of Yoda himself, this flask is an amazing way to celebrate the Star Wars fandom.

9 Canvas Droid Print "Keep Calm and Droid On" Canvas Print Maggie Stephenson 13"x17" $77 $96 see on society6 Looking for a gift that’s part Star Wars and part fine art? From artist Maggie Stephenson, this fun R2 D2 rendering is printed on a fine, cotton-poly blend matte canvas, measuring 13” x 17” and ready to be hung up or displayed on a shelf. The print has a somewhat trendy vibe thanks to the salmon background and fun plants that surround the droid.

11 Retro Star Wars Pajamas Women's 'Star Wars' Pajamas Niko Solod Available in sizes S-L $21 see on etsy Kids get to sleep in pajamas featuring their favorite characters, so why shouldn’t adults get to as well? This silky Star Wars pajama set features a tank top with adjustable straps and shorts with an elastic waistband, so they’re as comfortable as they are cute.

12 Diamond Baby Yoda Necklace 'The Mandalorian' Diamond Necklace Kay Jewlers $225 $300 see on Kay jewlers Star Wars, but make it fancy. This Baby Yoda diamond necklace is the perfect splurge gift for the Star Wars fan in your life on a special occasion. The Child charm hangs on an 18-inch sterling silver chain and features 1/10 carat total weight in sparkling diamonds.

13 Darth Vader Cooler 'Star Wars' Darth Vader Playmate Pal Cooler Igloo $40 see on igloo Fans of the Dark Side will surely appreciate the Darth Vader decorations on this 7-quart Playmate Pal cooler from Igloo. The cooler’s retro design is convenient for carrying to picnics, to the beach, for lunch, or anywhere you need to keep your food insulated (or hidden from the Empire) throughout the day.

14 Fair Isle Leggings 'The Mandalorian' Fair Isle Print Plus Size Leggings Hot Topic Available in plus sizes 0-5 $22 $35 see on hot topic Every Star Wars fan deserves to dress head-to-toe in Mando-merch anytime they want to — and these fair isle leggings are the perfect way to do just that. These leggings feature characters like Grogu and The Mandalorian, and they’re super soft and cozy as well, made from a 95% cotton and 5% spandex blend.

15 C-3PO Drinkware C-3PO 12oz Stemless Cup Corckcicle $30 see on corkcicle The Star Wars collection from Corckcicle features plenty of amazing designs with your favorite characters, but this golden C-3PO design is just simply show-stopping. I personally love the insulated stemless cup design, but it’s also available in canteen and tumbler styles as well. Plus, personalized drinkware is a gift you can give just about anyone.

16 Star Wars Slow Cooker 'Star Wars' 7-Quart Slow Cooker Box Lunch $50 see on box lunch If there was ever a kitchen appliance that was perfect for gifting Star Wars fans to make out-of-this-world dishes in, this slow cooker from Box Lunch is it. The 7-quart slow cooker features adjustable heat settings, a removable stoneware insert, and a tempered glass lid, perfect for creating epic dinners on days when you’re too busy fighting the Empire to make a meal.

17 Intergalactic Ice Cube Trays 'Star Wars' Silicone Ice Cube Trays Rexway $29 see on amazon This set of eight Star Wars-themed silicone ice cube trays lets you create literal works of epic art out of ice or chocolate in the shape of X-wing fighters, the Death Star, and Han Solo trapped in carbonite. Perfect for parties, or celebrating May the 4th, this is one Star Wars gift that truly keeps on giving.

18 Star Wars Wall Clock 'Star Wars' Character Wall Clock Deniz Studio Gifts $42 $83 see on etsy This stunning wall clock would be a welcomed addition to any fan’s home. The 12-inch timepiece features Yoda prominently on the bottom with various characters around the top edge of the clock’s face, including an epic lightsaber battle between Luke and Darth Vader right at the top.

19 Death Star Coasters Death Star Engraved Slate Coasters - Set of 6 Printables 55 Store $40 see on etsy My go-to gift for housewarmings is a nice set of coasters, and these black slate Star Wars coasters are now on my list for my next fan/friend who buys a new home. While I personally love the Death Star design, these engraved coasters are available in a variety of Star Wars-inspired designs. You can even mix and match the designs in your order for about $7 per coaster.