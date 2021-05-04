When it comes to gift-giving, you can almost never go wrong giving a
Star Wars fan something related to the franchise. The thing about Star Wars that makes the merchandise so giftable is that the fandom spans literal generations. I can give the same Star Wars gifts to my 50-something-year-old dad or my 9-year-old and they’ll be equally as excited. (When in doubt, Yoda rarely fails to make people smile.)
Some of the best gifts I’ve ever received have been
Star Wars-themed — a collectible Episode I Monopoly set for my 12th birthday, Rogue One on Blu-Ray for Mother’s Day, and a Baby Yoda Funko POP from my kids for my birthday this year, just to name a few. Another gift-giving moment where Star Wars really shined in my home was when ‘Santa’ re-decorated my kids’ entire bathroom overnight with a BB-8 soap dispenser, R2-D2 trashcan, and a retro movie shower curtain. It’s still my favorite room, three years later.
The mix of nostalgia, pop culture, and sci-fi that make these
Star Wars gifts a stellar choice for occasions big and small just cannot be overstated. Your best friend’s birthday? Baby Yoda necklace. May the 4th? Droid rug. Your teenager’s Easter basket? Mandalorian t-shirt. These 20 Star Wars gifts just work on every level, and nobody is going to want to re-gift them to a galaxy far, far away. We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. 1 Washable Area Rug
I cannot get over how cute and colorful this area rug is. Part of
Ruggable’s , this particular style features different ships from the movies in a fun, artistic style. The best part of this rug (other than the adorable motif, obviously) is that it’s totally washable, so it’s a great gift for parents of kids who spill things. Simply remove the rug’s cover from the rug pad and throw it in the washing machine. Star Wars collection 2 Baby Yoda Doormat
Need to give someone a housewarming gift? This is the way. Welcome guests from across the galaxy into your home with this
featuring the adorable little green dude from Star Wars doormat The Mandalorian, Grogu. Because who wouldn’t love being greeted at the door by those big Baby Yoda eyes? 3 Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker
I have a feeling that waffles in the shape of the only ship that made the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs taste better than any other waffle ever made. This
waffle maker from Williams-Sonoma in the shape of the Millennium Falcon is just the best idea to gift the Star Wars (or breakfast) lover in your life. 4 R2 D2 Wristwatch
Perfect for a birthday or anniversary gift, this
limited edition R2 D2 watch is an amazing way to mark a special occasion for Star Wars fans. One especially fun aspect of this watch is that its production was limited to just 1,977 pieces — 1977 is the year that Star Wars: A New Hope was released. 5 Glass Storage Containers
Decorated with images of Yoda, Chewbacca, Stormtroopers, The Millenium Falcon, and more, these
Pyrex food storage containers are sure to delight any Star Wars fan. Each tempered glass container is dishwasher and microwave safe and comes complete with a matching lid. Give this gift to your nephew that’s heading off to college, your new neighbor, your sister-in-law, or any other fan whose kitchen you want to fill with fun food storage. 6 ‘Mandalorian’ Planter
You can welcome your new co-worker to the office or brighten your best friend’s day with this
miniature concrete planter in the shape of The Mandalorian’s helmet. The planter’s small size makes it the ideal desk or countertop decoration, plus, you can order it with or without the succulent included. 7 Jedi Bathroom Box
Moms of boys will surely appreciate the humor of this
that reads, “Aim like a Jedi, not like a Stormtrooper.” It fits perfectly on the back of the toilet for storing toilet paper, but could also be used for extra bath products and soaps. Star Wars-themed wooden bathroom box 8 Grogu Flask
This adorable 6-ounce stainless steel
Baby Yoda flask is the perfect gift for your next bachelor or bachelorette bash. Featuring the phrase “Water this is not” in the style of Yoda himself, this flask is an amazing way to celebrate the Star Wars fandom. 9 Canvas Droid Print
Looking for a gift that’s part
Star Wars and part fine art? From artist Maggie Stephenson, this fun R2 D2 rendering is printed on a fine, cotton-poly blend matte canvas, measuring 13” x 17” and ready to be hung up or displayed on a shelf. The print has a somewhat trendy vibe thanks to the salmon background and fun plants that surround the droid. 10 Jedi Mom Tee
Looking for a gift for a new mama or for Mother’s Day? This
from More Than Thursdays reads, “Full Time Mom, Part Time Jedi” and it’s frankly just the best description of motherhood for fans that I’ve ever seen. Plus, there’s also a version of this Star Wars-themed t-shirt shirt for dads, too! 11 Retro Star Wars Pajamas
Kids get to sleep in pajamas featuring their favorite characters, so why shouldn’t adults get to as well? This
silky features a tank top with adjustable straps and shorts with an elastic waistband, so they’re as comfortable as they are cute. Star Wars pajama set 12 Diamond Baby Yoda Necklace Star Wars, but make it fancy. This Baby Yoda diamond necklace is the perfect splurge gift for the Star Wars fan in your life on a special occasion. The Child charm hangs on an 18-inch sterling silver chain and features 1/10 carat total weight in sparkling diamonds. 13 Darth Vader Cooler
Fans of the Dark Side will surely appreciate the Darth Vader decorations on this 7-quart
Playmate Pal cooler from Igloo. The cooler’s retro design is convenient for carrying to picnics, to the beach, for lunch, or anywhere you need to keep your food insulated (or hidden from the Empire) throughout the day. 14 Fair Isle Leggings
Every
Star Wars fan deserves to dress head-to-toe in Mando-merch anytime they want to — and these fair isle leggings are the perfect way to do just that. These leggings feature characters like Grogu and The Mandalorian, and they’re super soft and cozy as well, made from a 95% cotton and 5% spandex blend. 15 C-3PO Drinkware
The
features plenty of amazing designs with your favorite characters, but this golden C-3PO design is just simply show-stopping. I personally love the insulated stemless cup design, but it’s also available in canteen and tumbler styles as well. Plus, personalized drinkware is a gift you can give just about anyone. Star Wars collection from Corckcicle 16 Star Wars Slow Cooker
If there was ever a kitchen appliance that was perfect for gifting
Star Wars fans to make out-of-this-world dishes in, this slow cooker from Box Lunch is it. The 7-quart slow cooker features adjustable heat settings, a removable stoneware insert, and a tempered glass lid, perfect for creating epic dinners on days when you’re too busy fighting the Empire to make a meal. 17 Intergalactic Ice Cube Trays
This set of eight
Star Wars -themed silicone ice cube trays lets you create literal works of epic art out of ice or chocolate in the shape of X-wing fighters, the Death Star, and Han Solo trapped in carbonite. Perfect for parties, or celebrating May the 4th, this is one Star Wars gift that truly keeps on giving. 18 Star Wars Wall Clock
This stunning
wall clock would be a welcomed addition to any fan’s home. The 12-inch timepiece features Yoda prominently on the bottom with various characters around the top edge of the clock’s face, including an epic lightsaber battle between Luke and Darth Vader right at the top. 19 Death Star Coasters
My go-to gift for housewarmings is a nice set of coasters, and these
black slate are now on my list for my next fan/friend who buys a new home. While I personally love the Death Star design, these engraved coasters are available in a variety of Star Wars-inspired designs. You can even mix and match the designs in your order for about $7 per coaster. Star Wars coasters 20 Han & Leia Stacking Mugs
One of the most memorable exchanges between Han Solo and Princess Leia is memorialized on this set of
stackable coffee mugs alongside graphics of each of their characters. Gift this set of black-and-white mugs to your better half, a newlywed couple, or any other fan who just can’t get enough of this iconic Star Wars love story.