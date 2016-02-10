Feb. 14 is a lot like the force in Star Wars. I mean, think about it. You have two, very distinct groups that either embrace the light and lovely side or are full of dark, angsty feelings. So whether you hate the day and are just waiting for the candy to go on sale or you're a hopeless romantic who dots their Is with little hearts, Star Wars Valentine's Day memes will unite both sides.
If you have a special someone in your life and don't quite know how to express your love (much like Han Solo), why not tag them in a cute or funny Valentine's Day meme inspired by one of their favorite sci-fi franchises? But let's be honest. You don't have to be in a "Facebook official" relationship to celebrate the lovey dovey holiday. Even Leslie Knope celebrates her best gal pals in her own unique way.
Young or old, single or taken, normie or nerd, you are definitely going to at least crack a smile when you check out some of the best Star Wars Valentine's Day memes that the wonderfully talent-filled internet has to offer. You may even be inspired to create your own or just let the memes do the talking for you.
The best Valentines are the ones that show you totally get what your partner or BFF is into. Show these Star Wars Valentine’s Day memes to your science fiction-loving pals and they’ll think yoda best.