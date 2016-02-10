Feb. 14 is a lot like the force in Star Wars. I mean, think about it. You have two, very distinct groups that either embrace the light and lovely side or are full of dark, angsty feelings. So whether you hate the day and are just waiting for the candy to go on sale or you're a hopeless romantic who dots their Is with little hearts, Star Wars Valentine's Day memes will unite both sides.

If you have a special someone in your life and don't quite know how to express your love (much like Han Solo), why not tag them in a cute or funny Valentine's Day meme inspired by one of their favorite sci-fi franchises? But let's be honest. You don't have to be in a "Facebook official" relationship to celebrate the lovey dovey holiday. Even Leslie Knope celebrates her best gal pals in her own unique way.

Young or old, single or taken, normie or nerd, you are definitely going to at least crack a smile when you check out some of the best Star Wars Valentine's Day memes that the wonderfully talent-filled internet has to offer. You may even be inspired to create your own or just let the memes do the talking for you.

1 For The One Who Ewoks Your World Don’t forget to give a Star Wars valentine to your Chewbacca loving friend or spouse — that would be a wookie mistake.

2 Vintage Star Wars These vintage Star Wars valentines from the ‘80s will keep the force strong; it just may be hard to pick your favorite.

3 To Your Rebel Alternate caption: I can’t resist your buns.

4 For Your Single Pals No shame in a solo Valentine’s Day. Give a shout out, Han Solo style, to your uncuffed friends.

5 For The One Who Makes Your Heart BB-Beat Aww. Let loyal and lovable BB-8 do the talking for you this Valentine’s Day.

6 When You Don't Have The Words trishxwalker/Tumblr You don't need to speak various languages to know what this 'droid is talking about.

7 Feeling Warm And (Very) Fuzzy Who could say no to such a furry little guy? And who doesn't love puns, too?

8 Oldie But A Goodie broccolirambles/Tumblr A twist on the classic love poem, this witty meme just works.

9 Love Knows No Distance tee-hee-tummy-tums/Tumblr "I love you to the moon and back" was so last year. Talking about Endor means business.

10 Droids Get It mimocult/Tumblr 'Droids just know how to say what humans just can't put into words.

11 Yoda Is Wise the-secret-life-of-kyloren/Tumblr I can't help it. Puns, especially when they involve cherished characters from Star Wars, get me every time.

12 You Can Go It Alone broccolirambles/Tumblr Just because it's Valentine's doesn't mean you should be ashamed of your solo status. Embrace it.

13 Buddies Need Love, Too acesinspace/Tumblr Just like girlfriends on Galentine's Day, you and your buddy can share some platonic love, too.

14 HBIC bitchesdontknowshit/Tumblr It's about time that women felt empowered enough to take control of the situation! Rey has no time for being held back from her full potential and you shouldn't either.

15 Awkwardness Abounds lovelilylion/Tumblr Sometimes you kiss a girl. And sometimes that girl turns out to be your sister. Always fact check your family history before kissing.

16 Play It Low-Key padnacamidalai/Tumblr There's nothing wrong with being subtle. Just make sure you're not too subtle.

17 Show How Much You Care eh-zed-oh/Tumblr Show your loved one you don't just care, you care a lot.

18 When You Can't Decide Where To Go Out bitchesdontknowshit/Tumblr This meme is a helpful way to narrow down the choices when you just can't pick where you and your date should go.

19 True Love a-random-melon/Tumblr Are you willing to let you freezing mate find warmth in you? Then this meme's for you.

20 We Need To Talk a-mild-sort-of-orgy/Tumblr For some unlucky folks, V-Day might actually be the day they get their heart broken. Just remember that everything turns out OK in the end.

The best Valentines are the ones that show you totally get what your partner or BFF is into. Show these Star Wars Valentine’s Day memes to your science fiction-loving pals and they’ll think yoda best.