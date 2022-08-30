MENU
All Things Fall
Starbucks
The 2022 Starbucks Fall Drink Lineup Is An Autumn Dream
It’s officially PSL time!
by
Ashley Jones
Aug. 30, 2022
Grab your flannel because Starbucks fall drinks are back! Find new seasonal sips to enjoy at grocery stores, order online, or head to Starbucks to enjoy your favorite fall bevs made fresh.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Starbucks
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Starbucks
The latte that needs no introduction, the OG fall drink is back for its 19th season at Starbucks. Treat yourself to a PSL, hot or iced, for a limited time.
see on starbucks
Tap
Aug. 30. 2022
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Amplifying Our Voices
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.