The 2022 Starbucks fall drinks include the classic pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin cream cold brew.
The 2022 Starbucks Fall Drink Lineup Is An Autumn Dream

It’s officially PSL time!

by Ashley Jones
Grab your flannel because Starbucks fall drinks are back! Find new seasonal sips to enjoy at grocery stores, order online, or head to Starbucks to enjoy your favorite fall bevs made fresh.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
The latte that needs no introduction, the OG fall drink is back for its 19th season at Starbucks. Treat yourself to a PSL, hot or iced, for a limited time.

