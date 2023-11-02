If the start of a “holiday season” means a new Starbucks drink menu to you, then bundle up because baby, it’s cold outside and it’s officially the holidays. Starting Nov. 2, you can now get all of your seasonal holiday drinks and treats at Starbucks, and the 2023 line-up is bringing a few new winter sips and snacks.

There is, of course, the perfect holiday drink arriving on the menu: Peppermint Mocha. She’s back, and with her she’s also bringing the (some say, controversial?) red holiday hot cups, including one with a peppermint swirl design. The other three designs include bauble wrap, party plaid, and ribbon spool, and are in varying shades of green, red, and pink for a really fun holiday look.

In addition to Peppermint Mocha, Starbucks is bringing back the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte (which could come in a new holiday cold cup this year). But brand new? There’s an Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai and it sounds like perfection in a cup. Gingerbread is always such a warm flavor, but having it in an iced drink with oatmilk and chai just really sets it off for me.

starbucks holiday drinks

For snacks and treats (and for the kids whining in your cart when all you want to do is peruse the Target seasonal aisles in peace), Starbucks is bringing back the Crranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. I will take one of each, tysm.

Starbucks

And Starbucks seasonal sips are also back in stores. You can grab tons of holiday flavors (available in ground coffee, Keurig cups, and Nespresso pods) at pretty much all major retailers. The Starbucks grocery coffees you can find this year include the Holiday Blend, Peppermint Mocha (also available iced), and Gingerbread. Starbucks creamers are also in stores with Cinnamon Dolce, Caramel, and White Chocolate. (Bonus: if you’re missing a red cup when you grab coffee at the grocery store, just know that the creamers are also wrapped in a red label for that holiday feel.)

‘Tis the season! If you were waiting for a Starbucks Peppermint Mocha in hand before you put up your Christmas lights or started some holiday shopping, it’s time. Line up that Bing Crosby playlist and have yourself a merry little sip.