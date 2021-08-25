Tired of having to hit up the drive-thru for your favorite fall coffee beverage? Well, leave it to the Starbucks gods to deliver just in time for sweater weather, apple picking, and Halloween decor shopping.

You can now find Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate in the refrigerator section of your favorite grocery store. That means you can whip up your very own morning pick-me-up in the comfort of your own home, and it’ll taste like it came straight from the barista’s counter.

Yeah, yeah, pumpkin spice lattes are the coffee drink du jour once fall arrives, but some folks just prefer their coffee cold, seasons be damned. As a Florida resident, I can attest to the fact that hot coffee is just not appropriate in September yet unless you want to sweat instantly, but we do want to drink seasonal beverages too. And that’s precisely where pumpkin cold brew comes in.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate is a super strong version of the chain’s signature cold brew coffee, and includes notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. All you have to do is add water to the concentrate, stir in any additional creamer or milk, and top as you wish. Or, if you’re into coffee straight up, drink it as black as the light of black flame candle, over ice, in your favorite festive Halloween tumbler.

Also coming to a grocery store near you this fall: Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer, made with almond milk and oat milk, for those who are vegan, sensitive to lactose, or just prefer to hold the cream, please.

Starbs is also re-releasing their beloved line of fall flavors, which you can find in the coffee aisle at your local supermarket. They’ve got pumpkin spice flavored coffee grounds and K-cups, maple pecan grounds and K-cups, and the same items in a fall blend flavor.