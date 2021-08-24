Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Back At Starbucks, So It’s Officially Fall

It has inspired Halloween costumes, squishmallow plushes, and countless sweatshirts, stickers, bath bombs, and more paying it homage. It has been the star of late-night TV segments, countless comedy skits, and more than its fair share of memes. And now, it’s back: the one and only Pumpkin Spice Latte is available again at Starbucks.

When Is The Pumpkin Spice Latte Coming Back?

Starting Tuesday, August 24, PSLs are back on the menu at Starbs locations nationwide. This will the the 18th year in a row the chain has been serving up its signature fall beverage, which is made up of espresso and steamed milk, and flavored with real pumpkin, nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon.

If you’re in a state that won’t cool down for a while yet, order your PSL on ice or try the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, a blend of Starbucks’ cold brew coffee, vanilla syrup, pumpkin cream cold foam, and a dash of real pumpkin spice on top.

And the pumpkin spice lattes didn’t come back alone. Oh no, they brought friends — bakery case friends. Those who love all things pumpkin know this time of year, Starbucks also brings back their Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone. Ask for them to be lightly warmed and you may be transported to Halloweentown in your mind when you take a bite.

Does Starbucks Have New Fall Menu Items?

Sure, fine, perhaps pumpkin spice lattes aren’t everyone’s cup of tea (or coffee, you get it). So, Starbucks’ flavor wizards, which is probably not their official title but just how most of us feel about them, came up with something new: an Apple Crisp Macchiato.

This new drink shifts the focus from pumpkin pie to apple pie, the other autumn staple, by adding apple, nutmeg, and brown sugar flavors to espresso, steamed milk, and a caramel and apple spice drizzle. The description alone makes me want to don a chunky cardigan and drive to the orchard with my windows down, so, you know, definitely high expectations over here.

But, for those of you who are die-hard PSL people, don’t be afraid to celebrate your love this season. Sure, people like to poke fun at pumpkin spice season, but after a literal pandemic, you deserve some simple joys.