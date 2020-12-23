No one plans to make a mad dash to the store on Christmas, but that's exactly the point. In those moments when you realize you forgot something crucial (say, a gift for your mother-in-law, a corkscrew for the nice wine you bought without a twist-off top, or chocolate chips for the baking extravaganza you have planned) you're going to need to find an open store stat, and the options are understandably quite limited. Here you'll find a list of stores open on Christmas Day 2020, which will be a life-saver whether you forgot something or are just in need of a Venti drink from Starbucks.

Grocery Stores

Many Safeway locations will be open on Christmas, albeit with limited hours (my local store confirmed they will be open from 8 a.m to 4 p.m., though the location normally closes at 11 p.m.).

A rep for Acme told Romper via email that, "many of our stores will be open on Christmas Day for limited hours. Customers can call the store or go online to their local store’s website for holiday hours."

Most Giant locations will be open on Christmas Day, a customer service rep confirmed to Romper via phone, but it's a good idea to call your local store to confirm hours (as many locations are closing by 5 p.m.) before heading out.

Drugstores & Pharmacies

If you need some last minute wrapping paper, a Christmas card, a stocking stuffer, many CVS locations will be open Christmas Day, (but some will be closed so it's best to call ahead). If your CVS is located within a Target, you're out of luck as all Target locations are closed on Christmas 2020, per Country Living.

Whether you forgot an essential prescription or just need some essential candy, Walgreens/ Duane Reade is another one you'll want to check in on before you go, but most Walgreens locations will be open on Christmas Day, as a rep from my local store confirmed, though hours may be limited.

A press release from Rite Aid confirmed that many Rite Aid locations will be open Christmas Day, which is great news if you need anything from seltzer to a pregnancy test to a last-minute gift card.

Gas Stations & Convenience Stores

You can get more than just a slurpee or a taquito at 7-Eleven this Christmas (most locations will remain open 24/7 on Christmas Day, per Taste Of Home) because the store is a great place to snag any forgotten gifts; they carry toys and merchandise from Frozen, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Uno, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Harry Potter, plus tons of gift cards, per their corporate website.

Need some Tastykakes or a Christmas Day hoagie? East coast convenience store, Wawa, will be open (and the 24-hour locations will remain open all day, per The Balances MB).

Cumberland Farms, a convenience store and gas station chain located in New York, New England, and Florida will be open on Christmas Day, a rep for the brand confirmed to Romper via phone. Plus, the store offers free coffee Fridays, and Christmas is a Friday, so grab a freebie cup of joe when you fill up your tank or grab some snacks.

According to their website, Sheetz typically does not close for holidays, but some locations may close Christmas Day, so it's a good idea to call before braving the cold.

Other Necessary Items (Ahem, Coffee)