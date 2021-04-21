The smell of a summer barbecue can make you nostalgic. Fireworks can remind you of your first love, and the scent of bug repellent can conjure flashbacks of family camping trips long since packed away. That’s the magic of these evocative quotes about summer — they’ll spark memories that’ll make you feel every emotion. Text a sweet quote to your partner that’ll get you reminiscing. Or share with a parent-friend one of these funny-because-it’s-true takes on family vacations; you’ll both laugh as you begin to think about planning your next summer getaway with the kids, be it a road trip or a hike to the wobbly tent in your own backyard. Whatever your plans, these quotes will make you happy to relive seasons past, and excited to go outside, eat, drink, splash, and stargaze all over again.

Happy Summer Quotes

Cue up the song of the summer, fire up the grill and relish in the simple joys and picturesque images these phrases bring to mind. Share them with your bestie to bring a bit of warmth inside.

“Have you ever noticed what cheerful things brooks are? They’re always laughing.” — Anne of Green Gables, L. M. Montgomery

“Summer summer summertime / Time to sit back and unwind.” — “Summertime,” DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince

“It was a fine, bright day, and flocks of orange and white butterflies flickered through the grass. They lighted on the scattered blooms with here and there, a brilliant yellow butterfly shining like a tiny sun.” — Voyager, Diana Gabaldon

“We were always there for the end of June, my favorite time of the year, when the sun doesn’t set until 9:30 at night and you feel as if you will live forever.” — Nora Ephron

“May summer last a hundred years.” — Under the Tuscan Sun, Frances Mayes

Melancholy Summer Quotes

Shakespeare often wrote about the fleeting feeling of summer, and used the season repeatedly as a symbol of beauty in his poetry. Centuries later, lyricists from Keith Urban to The Go-Go’s are still tapping into the inherent sadness that comes with the close of a once seemingly endless summer.

“Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May, And summer’s lease hath all too short a date.” — “Sonnet 18,” William Shakespeare

“Vacation, all I ever wanted / Vacation, had to get away / Vacation, meant to be spent alone.” — “Vacation,” The Go-Go’s

“Another long summer’s come and gone / I don’t know why it always ends this way / The boardwalk’s quiet and the carnival rides / are as empty as my broken heart tonight.” – “Til Summer Comes Around,” Keith Urban

Funny Summer Quotes

Is there anything funnier than a family vacation? Well, one might go down easier with the perfect summer cocktail to kick it off.

“First, a Long Island Iced Tea — and it has nothing to do with tea.” — Ina Garten

“There’s pressure to enjoy summer, right? I’m from the Midwest, it’s almost a panic. Go out there, have fun. Winter’s coming to kill us.” — Jim Gaffigan

“I just sort of feel like picnicking by the side of the road is basically an invitation to be murdered.” — Schitt’s Creek, David Rose

“A vacation with your family can be a tough, disorienting, sticky, exhausting, irritating, soul-crushing rip-off. But you have to do it.” — Tom Papa

“Summer’s presented as a vacation. It’s like a three-month vacation, for nobody but children. And who doesn’t deserve a few months off after the rigors of kindergarten?” — Jim Gaffigan

“In the wilderness of life, we can never be too prepared.” — Troop Beverly Hills, Phyllis Nefler

“Yellow crayon here. I need you to tell orange crayon that I am the color of the sun.” — Drew Daywalt

Wistful Summer Quotes

There are moments that defy a simple feeling; they’re a little sad, a little nostalgic, a little wistful. And sometimes they spark the most thought and reflection, especially when shared with friends.

“Sometimes when it’s grey outside and cold within, we need to conjure up the sun, some light, a lazy feeling of having all the wide-skied time in the world to sit back and eat warmly with friends.” — Nigella Lawson

“That was the summer of 1963 — when everybody called me Baby, and it didn’t occur to me to mind.” — Dirty Dancing

Adventurous Summer Quotes

Here’s a question to ask friends around a campfire: What is it about summer that’s so often identified with youth? The answers will likely be as varied as all of your experiences.

“Go ahead into life, full-blooded, courageous, and leap for the adventure. But you must do it soon — before the summer of your youth has cooled off into caution.” — For you Mom, Finally, Ruth Reichl

“When I was a child I stayed wide awake / Climbed to the highest place / On every fire escape / Restless to climb.” — In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Summer Quotes About Love

When the highs of the season settle into bittersweet lulls, you can get inspired to carry the heat of the summer with you always.

“I can feel the sun whenever you’re near / Every time you touch me I just melt away.” — “Love On Top,” Beyonce

“As long as I live / Whatever I do / As great as it is, you know what’s a bummer? / I ain’t ever going to beat this summer with you.” — “Beat This Summer,” Brad Paisley

Summer Quotes About Food

There are certain tastes and aromas that instantly transport us home. That’s true in every season, but arguably never more than in the ripe fruit-burst of summer.