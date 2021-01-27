As we near the end of January, all the stores are covered in blush, pink, red, and white — it seems Valentine's "month" is coming up on us quick. And whether you're single, partnered, married, and/or have kids, Valentine's Day is the day to show how much you love all the folks in your life. Having a few quotes about love for everyone in your life, from children, to partners, to siblings, can make it easy to share the love this holiday. Honestly, everyone needs to feel this kind of love every day, now more than ever.

Whether you're looking for inspo to write in a card, or need a quote for something creative like a print or a work of art, this list will have you covered for everyone in your life.

Love Quotes For Your Children

"I could make up a song to say 'I love you, I care.' And I would sing right along, 'Cause I love you, I care. 'Cause making something is one way to say 'I love you.' I could even bake a special cake, 'Cause I love you, I really love you. And even if it got smushed, I'd still love it 'cause it was from you. 'Cause making something is one way to say, 'Oh, I love you.'" — Fred Rogers

"My love for you is taller than the sky and wider than the galaxy." — Unknown

"I love you stronger than iron and softer than feathers." — Unknown

"There are many ways to say I love you. Just by being there when things are sad and scary. Just by being there, being there. Being there to say, I love you." — Fred Rogers

"You are the best thing I've done with my life." — Unknown

"I love my children beyond all reason. They’re my joy, even when they’re wild with kid energy." — Christopher Meloni

"Butterflies have wings, so they can fly. Fish have gills, so they can swim. Bunnies have four legs, so they can run. I have a heart, so I can love you." — Unknown

"To my child: I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you." — Unknown

"Wherever you go, my love is with you." — Unknown

"A child may outgrow your lap, but they will never outgrow your heart." — Unknown

"No work is more important than my love for you." — Unknown

"Playing with you is the happiest moment of my day." — Unknown

"A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world." — Agatha Christie

"There are thousands of children in the world, and I was lucky enough to get you." — Unknown

"It's you I like, not the clothes you wear, not the way you do your hair, but it's you I like. It's you I like, every part of you, your skin, your thoughts, your feelings, whether old or new, it's you I like." — Fred Rogers

Love Quotes For Him

"Take my hand, take my whole life, too, for I can't help falling in love with you." — Elvis Presley

"Look at the stars, look how they shine for you and everything you do..." — Coldplay

"I hope you don't mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you're in the world." — Elton John

"I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you." — Ben Folds

"But I ... I love it when you read to me, and you, you can read me anything." — The Magnetic Fields

kate_sept2004/E+/Getty Images

Love Quotes For Her

"Cause all of me loves all of you, love your curves and all your edges, all your perfect imperfections." — John Legend

"Not enough for me? You're everything." — Jim Halpert, The Office

"Man, oh, man, you're my best friend. I scream it to the nothingness. There ain't nothing that I need. Home, let me come home, home is wherever I'm with you." — Edward Sharpe

"Plan A was marrying her a long time ago. Pretty much the day I met her." — Jim Halpert, The Office

"And where was I before the day that I first saw your lovely face? Now I see it everyday and I know that I am ... the luckiest." — Ben Folds

"I love you and I like you." — Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt, Parks and Recreation

"There's only ... one thing that will make you give up on everything you thought you knew, every rational calculation ... it's love, Dwight." — Jim Halpert, The Office

Love Quotes For Grandparents

“A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.” — Unknown

“Grandpas always have time for you when everyone else is too busy.” — Unknown

“Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child’s growth as vitamins.” — Joyce Allston

“You are the sun, Grandma, you are the sun in my life.” — Kitty Tsui

“Grandparents are the best kind of grownups.” — Unknown

“Grandparents hold our tiny hands for just a little while, but our hearts forever.” — Unknown

“The best place to be when you're sad is your grandparent's lap.” — Unknown

Surely, two of the most satisfying experiences in life must be those of being a grandchild or a grandparent." — Donald A. Norberg

Love Quotes For A Sibling

“There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother.” — Terri Guillemets

“Brother and sister, together as friends, ready to face whatever life sends. Joy and laughter or tears and strife, holding hands tightly as we dance through life.” — Suzie Huitt

“Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” — James Patterson

“Having lots of siblings is like having built-in best friends.” — Kim Kardashian

“If you have a brother or sister, tell them you love them every day — that’s the most beautiful thing. I told my sister how much I loved her every day. That’s the only reason I’m OK right now.” — Amaury Nolasco

“To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confident… it is to have a soulmate for life.” — Victoria Secunda

“Siblings — the definition that comprises love, strife, competition and forever friends.” — Byron Pulsifer

“Brothers and sisters separated by distance, joined by love.” — Chuck Danes

Love Quotes From Movies

"If you're a bird, I'm a bird." — The Notebook

"I could die right now, Clem. I'm just... happy. I've never felt that before. I'm just exactly where I want to be." — Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

"The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return." — Moulin Rouge

"Love is passion, obsession, someone you can’t live without. If you don’t start with that, what are you going to end up with?" — Meet Joe Black

"I wish I had done everything on earth with you." — The Great Gatsby

"It doesn’t matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other." — Good Will Hunting

"You make me want to be a better man." — As Good As It Gets

"I am nothing special, of this I am sure. I am a common man with common thoughts and I've led a common life. There are no monuments dedicated to me and my name will soon be forgotten, but I've loved another with all my heart and soul, and to me, this has always been enough ..." — The Notebook

"Love is not a feeling, Mr. Burns. It’s an ability." — Dan in Real Life

"I knew I’d never be able to remember what Nina wore that day. But I also knew I’d never forget the way she looked." — Father of the Bride

"I can't see anything I don't like about you." — Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Love Quotes From Books

"I am here and I am looking at her. And she is so beautiful. I can see it. This one moment when you know you’re not a sad story. You are alive, and you stand up and see the lights on the buildings and everything that makes you wonder." — The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Stephen Chbosky

"In times of grief and sorrow I will hold you and rock you and take your grief and make it my own. When you cry, I cry and when you hurt, I hurt. And together we will try to hold back the floods to tears and despair and make it through the potholed street of life." — The Notebook, Nicholas Sparks

"It would be a privilege to have my heart broken by you." — The Fault In Our Stars, John Green

"I love you. I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I've ever had, and no matter what happens to us in the future, every day we are together is the greatest day of my life. I will always be yours." — The Notebook, Nicholas Sparks

"As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once." — The Fault In Our Stars, John Green

"Have you ever been in love? Horrible isn't it? It makes you so vulnerable. It opens your chest and it opens up your heart and it means that someone can get inside you and mess you up. — The Kindly Ones, Neil Gaiman

"I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep, your eyes close." — 100 Love Sonnets, Pablo Neruda

Love Quotes From Television